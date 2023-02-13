I’ve used 27 airports’ special assistance service. You might be surprised to hear which is best

While the price of the ticket for a person with mobility issues is the same, their travel experience never is.

What better way to start a new year than with some positivity and a shout-out?

Since I became hemiplegic – I’m paralysed down my left side – back in 2015 I’ve travelled to 27 different airports, both for work and leisure purposes. Of all of these, Dublin Airport has the best special assistance, by far. It may not be perfect every time but they’re always friendly and helpful.

You might be reading this thinking, “Really? How bad can special assistance be? You sit in a wheelchair and get pushed around.”

Not so much. Have you ever disembarked a flight and seen a lone traveller sitting in the front or back of the plane not making any move to leave? You might have thought, as someone once said to me, that they were being smart, waiting till everyone was out before getting their luggage from the overhead compartment. Relaxed even, not being in a hurry getting caught in the pushing and shoving in the aisle trying to get out, knowing everyone ends up waiting in line at customs anyway.

Aircraft stairs are, especially when it rains, notoriously dangerous and simply not manageable for people with reduced mobility

Let me tell you, chances are that the person you saw sitting there was anything but relaxed. They were indeed waiting, but not until they could stroll off the plane. No, they were waiting until they were collected by special assistance.

If they travel frequently, this is where the anxiety starts.

First, you wonder if special assistance is going to show up on time. Once the plane is empty and the cleaning crew comes in, you start feeling uncomfortable, knowing the crew can’t leave until you’ve been picked up, even though they’ve been working for the duration of the flight and want to go home or need to go back on a return flight.

Most of the time they’re really understanding, knowing it’s beyond your control, but sometimes it gets awkward. I once had the crew of “Europe’s favourite airline” push me (almost literally) to use the stairs when they heard it would be another 30 minutes before the lift arrived. Their reasoning: “You can walk, so you can take the stairs.” No, not the same thing at all: aircraft stairs are, especially when it rains, notoriously dangerous and simply not manageable for people with reduced mobility. That’s why the lift option is available in the first place.

Sacha Dekker.

And then there’s the fear when you bring your own wheelchair, wondering if it will arrive in one piece. Globally, about two in every 100 wheelchairs flown get damaged. If in your mind you are comparing this to suitcases damaged, thinking that’s not too bad, think again. People who bring their wheelchairs do so for a reason: they depend on them. So here’s the comparison I need you to make: imagine if two out of every 100 people flying get their legs broken. Have a lovely holiday!

Let’s assume, though, that all went well. You were picked up, your wheelchair is there (in San Francisco I once saw mine arrive on the luggage belt; shock and horror) and you’re off the plane. It doesn’t end there. Some airports have a two-step process: one person will get you off the plane; another will take you through customs. At Eindhoven Airport, in the Netherlands, I was once parked on the tarmac, right next to the luggage cart, in the rain, for 20 minutes, like a piece of baggage. In Malaga I had someone with little experience push me with one hand while talking into a walkie-talkie with the other. As we were going down a ramp she saw a colleague and let go of the chair to wave.

When a wheelchair goes down, it goes. I only have one working hand and leg, so as I saw a concrete wall getting rapidly nearer I was desperately trying to think of ways to slow down and prevent a huge crash. It didn’t quite work. Irony had me end up crashing right into a sign that read “Welcome to the Costa del Sol” in about 20 languages. The special-assistance girl casually walked over, smiled and said “Oops”. I could barely walk; when my colleagues took me to hospital, a day later, I turned out to have three hairline fractures in my kneecap.

Next time you see someone being pushed through an airport by special assistance or waiting in the front of the plane, know that their journey is never a smooth one

I love travelling, but it never comes without a challenge – and endless amounts of planning and frustration. I’ve been forgotten for pickup at multiple airports, to the point where my name got called for delaying the flight. I’ve had to cancel flights because airlines refused to assign me an appropriate seat (no, they are not required to do that), have been shouted at by a passenger who was made to give up their window seat in favour of an aisle seat (you’d have to climb over me otherwise, as I can’t easily get up) and this New Year’s Day past had my arm nearly dislocated by an overly eager customs officer (in, again, Eindhoven).

More than anything, it’s the dependency that’s tough to deal with, the lack of control that’s causing frustration. So next time you see someone being pushed through an airport by special assistance or waiting in the front of the plane, think again. Know that their journey is never a smooth one. While the price of their ticket is the same, their experience never is.

So to anyone who’s ever seen me waiting to be picked up and smiled at me or asked “Are you okay?” thank you. It made a difference.