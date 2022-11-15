‘My cancer will eventually take my life, but not before I’ve lived it’

John Wall: 'If I had been more knowledgeable and acted sooner, I may potentially have had a better prognosis than I ended up with.'

Each year almost 3,900 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer in Ireland, making it the most common cancer to affect men in this country.

However, despite its high incidence rate, many men ignore early symptoms or fail to attend routine tests which could detect cancer at an early stage.

Every year, during the month of November, the annual Movember campaign aims to encourage men to be more aware of their health and to seek advice if they have any concerns as early detection can lead to positive outcomes.

Prostate cancer is most commonly diagnosed in men over the age of 50, with the majority of cases being diagnosed in those over 65, but it can and does affect younger men – as John Wall can attest to.

READ MORE

Six years ago the Clare man noticed that he was having to go to the bathroom more than usual, but despite only being 44 at the time, he presumed it was just a factor of getting older.

However, as time went on and it began affecting his sleep, he decided to go and see his doctor, who arranged for a number of tests.

John Wall.

“In mid 2016, I started to notice myself having to get up a lot at night to go to the toilet,” he says. “At the time I assumed it was just part of the ageing process and didn’t think too much of it. But several months later, it got to a point when sleep deprivation began to affect my daily routine to such an extent that I began to think something was amiss.

“I should of course have listened to the warning signals that my body was trying to tell me, but, more fool me, I thought I knew different.

“So I finally made an appointment to visit my GP in early 2017 and, after bloods were taken, I was told that there was nothing to worry about – because even though my PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) levels were elevated, it was assumed that it was probably just an infection and so a course of antibiotics was prescribed and I went on my merry way.

“I thought there was nothing out of the ordinary going on but, after a few weeks, I made another appointment – bloods were taken again and despite another elevated PSA test, no intervention was deemed necessary.”

Despite being told that there was nothing wrong, the father-of-three wasn’t convinced and, as the weeks went on, further symptoms began to emerge.

“Several weeks after the second appointment, I went back to the doctor for the third time,” he says.

“At this stage my instinct was telling me that there was something wrong, as I had begun to experience difficulty raising my right leg when seated. That [appointment] was on July 25th 2017, a date which will never be forgotten by my family and I as, after a review of my recent history, the locum on duty referred me immediately to The Galway Clinic. So, off I went, completely oblivious to what was about to happen and how our lives were about to be turned upside down and inside out.

“I spent the next few days being poked, prodded, tested and scanned, but not once did it cross my mind that there might be something seriously wrong. Cancer was mentioned a few times, but the word sailed in one ear and straight out the other – such is the ability of our minds to protect us when the need arises.

“Then roughly three days after being admitted and just before I was going to have a prostate biopsy, my wife asked my urologist the all important question – ‘Does John have cancer?’. It was the worst possible time to finally hear my diagnosis as my urologist was just about to perform what has to be one of the most uncomfortable procedures known to man, and here we were trying to process what had just been said. We were numbed, we were shocked and we were speechless.”

After the 51-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 Primary prostate cancer with secondaries in his lymph nodes, he was told that the disease was ‘advanced, aggressive and terminal’. He and his family were devastated but, despite the shocking diagnosis, he was told that there may be some hope on the horizon.

“What ensued was an emotional roller-coaster of monumental proportions, which has made me the person I am today – a person with an appreciation for life which I taken for granted all of my adult life,” he says.

“My treatment options were limited to chemotherapy and subsequent palliative care – so we sought several opinions and all said the same. It was time to get my affairs in order and live my best life.

“But we had one solitary ray of hope. The same urologist who diagnosed me said that although there were no surgical options available in Ireland, if chemotherapy was successful, I might be a candidate to undergo surgery at University Hospital Leuven in Belgium, which is a centre for Urological Excellence in Europe.

“Fortunately, the chemotherapy was a success and in March 2018 I underwent major surgery which thankfully was also successful and, along with the subsequent radiation treatment, has prolonged my life far beyond initial expectations.

“And what followed this was a significant recovery process along with a realisation that my body would never be the same again. I can say that without an ounce of regret as I have, and continue to defy all the odds – so long may I continue to do so.

“I now live a life that I once thought was beyond me, and because of it, have made friends that I couldn’t imagine living without. I embrace my diagnosis because this helps me to live successfully with it.

“Physically I’m doing better than ever and although mentally I struggle from time to time, I have plenty of support from good people who keep me on track and well- grounded. I see my oncologist every three months and get my blood taken – and I don’t expect there to be any issues arising from my next visit in a few weeks – but it’s a waiting game. My cancer will eventually take my life, but not before I’ve lived it.”

Discovering you have cancer is undoubtedly difficult, and John would advise anyone who has recently been diagnosed to accept all the support they are offered. He would also encourage everyone to be aware of any changes in their bodies and seek medical advice as soon as they spot any changes.

“I know that I’m fortunate, but I would encourage any person who is struggling with a difficult diagnosis, to reach out and talk,” he says.

“The struggle is real but it doesn’t have to be on your own. Personally I have found opening up to others to be incredibly therapeutic and it has played a significant role in my recovery.

“My advice [to everyone] is simple – never ever take your good health for granted and when you reach the grand age of 45, get an annual health check. Don’t wait for an issue to arise. Be proactive and make an appointment with your GP, if nothing else to ensure your body is working as it should. Remember, most cancers, if detected in time, are treatable, with most patients going on to lead long, happy, healthy lives – so don’t make the same mistake I did. Know what to look out for.

“I have often thought about when exactly I started to display symptoms – because in hindsight if I had been more knowledgeable and acted sooner, I may potentially have had a better prognosis than I ended up with. But that is the benefit of hindsight which, of course, none of have. So I hope that sharing my story will help others to avoid a similar fate.”

Prostate Cancer