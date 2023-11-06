What to eat after a winter run

At this time of year we say goodbye to the tomatoes and courgettes and welcome everything from beetroot to squash, carrots to apples Photograph: David Malosh/The New York Times

I love the feeling of returning home after a run on a cold winter evening, but the last thing I fancy doing is cooking once I get in the door.

Left to my own devices, I could simply end up eating toast, but I’ve read enough nutrition books to know that I should eat something that contains protein, carbohydrate and fluid in order to reap the benefits of the run. But it also needs to be simple, easy and practical if I’m going to stick to it.

So I’ve decided that this is the winter I’m going to make soup my go to post-run meal.

A winter food

We all associate soup as a comforting hug on a winter’s day, but it offers so more than just warmth to a runner. It helps us repair, recover and rehydrate from a winter training session. It can be made in advance so our tired bodies just have to heat it up. It is portable so runners can even have it in a flask ready to go if away from home. It is jam-packed with nutrition without being too heavy and there is such a variety of soups to make that we will never get bored. It can even be topped with extra ingredients for that extra punch. The only downside is of course having to be organised enough to prepare it in advance. But that too can be made easier by making a big batch and freezing.

Not hungry after a run?

While it is recommended to have something light with protein and carbohydrate within 30 minutes of running, many of us don’t feel hungry at all after running. A heavy meal doesn’t inspire, but soup can be light as well as nourishing. A small cup can even do the trick. It is hydration and nutrition one and it won’t feel like a lead weight in your tummy.

Days in air conditioning offices and central heating homes dehydrate us so to keep up our performance and concentration at work, at home and on the run, hydration is just as important now as in the summer months. As someone who finds it more difficult to keep up my water intake when the weather is cold, soup ticks that box for fluids too.

Our favourite runners soups

Dee Daly, resident food coach in my ForgetTheGym running community, will be spoiling our members this month with tempting ideas for simple soups. While Dee has one eye on nutrition, she also knows that time is tight and taste is so important too. Many of us are cooking for more than just ourselves so any hacks to boost nutrition with less effort will be a hit for us all.

When a recipe seems daunting most of us won’t bother, but when you combine a few simple seasonal ingredients and make something special we are more likely to make it again and again. Knowing it is working on our inside to make us more resilient, energised and strong is an added bonus.

Seasonal comforts

Dee encourages us always to make the most of seasonal local produce. At this time of year we say goodbye to the tomatoes and courgettes and welcome everything from beetroot to squash, carrots to apples. All are full of minerals, vitamins and electrolytes. She gives us options of smooth blitzed soups where added protein in the form of nuts and lentils can be added. For those who like more of a bite to their soup, she tempts us with bean soups and added noodles.

With a bag of fresh beetroot I just got yesterday, I’ve got my eye on her Beetroot and Apple soup for the weekend. Whatever ingredients you have at home, I bet you can find a soup recipe that will make them centre stage.

Add an extra nutritional hit

Not everyone has got the time, or interest, to make soup. But even on the days when you are too busy to prioritize cooking, shop bought soup can be made even more nourishing by adding a few extra ingredients on top.

Why not thown on some cold leftover chicken, a few nuts or seeds, a dollop of yogurt or all of the above to make your soup extra special without much effort. If you are making soup at home, add spices, herbs, ginger and garlic to help boost immunity over the winter. A soup is not complete for some people without wholesome chunk of bread to dip in. Keep an eye out for a nice sourdough or high fibre bread.

Get more adventurous and creative with your toppings (both on the soup and the bread) as the season goes on and you might just surprise yourself with your experimental culinary skills.

Give it a go

We all could do with more energy, nourishment and immunity through the winter. Our post run meals and snacks help us repair our muscles and make a good recovery. We bounce back quicker for our next training session reducing our risk of injury due to fatigue. But post run food is more than fuel of course. It can be a motivation to get to the finish line and reward for training. These meals can often be social too.

While our hug in a mug in the summer is an outdoor coffee, chocolate milk or a smoothie, I crave that added extra layer of warmth and sustenance now. This winter I’m determined that soup is going to be my post run companion. Why don’t you give it a go too.