Non-sports summer camps 2025: An A-Z guide, from art and archaeology to tech and yoga

Summer camps are not suitable for every child, but every single year the demand from children and parents increases.

For children, the long summer often requires distractions – the good news being there are now many quality, entertaining and educational camps in every county.

For parents, the summer can feel even longer, and camps can be as much about sheer necessity for working mothers and fathers as anything else.

Below is our guide to summer camps that do not (generally) involve lots of outdoor physical activity.

AIMS Youth Workshop

A weeklong fully residential workshop, the AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) youth workshop introduces teenagers to various aspects of performing musical theatre. The teens take part in improvisation, dance, singing (solo and choral) and acting, culminating in a concert on the final evening. Past workshops have featured extracts from shows such as West Side Story, Grease, Clown, 42nd Street and Les Misérables. The camp always books out very quickly.

Location: Ursuline Convent, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Ursuline Convent, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Dates and times: Sunday, June 29th to Friday, July 4th.

Sunday, June 29th to Friday, July 4th. Ages: 15-18 years.

15-18 years. Cost: €320.

€320. Website: aims.ie

Alliance Française

The award-winning Alliance Française Dublin’s summer camps provide a unique and immersive environment for kids to learn and have fun in the French language and culture. One- or two-week camps are available for children and teenagers of all levels and abilities.

Location: 1 Kildare Street, Dublin 2.

1 Kildare Street, Dublin 2. Date and times: June, July and August.

June, July and August. Ages: 3-5 years / 6-9 / 10-12 / first year, second year, Junior Cert, fourth year, fifth year, and Leaving Cert.

3-5 years / 6-9 / 10-12 / first year, second year, Junior Cert, fourth year, fifth year, and Leaving Cert. Cost: From €249.

From €249. Website: alliance-francaise.ie/schoolholiday

Anyone4Science

For children who love experiments and activities, this camp is packed with activities relating to botany, bioplastics/polymers, pulleys and levers, anatomy and food chemistry. There are also experiments and activities inspired by the David Walliams books – Slime, Gangsta Granny, Grandpa‘s great escape. The teen camps will also be packed with fun experiments and activities.

Location: TU Dublin, Grangegorman; TU Dublin, Tallaght; Castleknock CC, Dublin 15; and Greystones ETNS, Co Wicklow.

TU Dublin, Grangegorman; TU Dublin, Tallaght; Castleknock CC, Dublin 15; and Greystones ETNS, Co Wicklow. Dates and times: Camps take place during July and run from 9.30am to 2.30pm for teens and 10am to 2.30pm for primary schoolchildren.

Camps take place during July and run from 9.30am to 2.30pm for teens and 10am to 2.30pm for primary schoolchildren. Ages: 7-15 years.

7-15 years. Cost: From €275.

From €275. Website: anyone4science.com

Archaeology Camp

A unique type of summer camp. The School of Irish Archaeology camps provide a new and fascinating alternative to sports-themed camps and other school-break activities for children. If your child is a curious explorer with a thirst for knowledge who likes to get their hands dirty while learning about the past, this might be the one for them. Full of fun ancient craft and technology workshops, along with the very popular Big Dig Viking house excavation activity.

Locations: Harold’s Cross NS, Dublin 6 West; Rosemont School, Sandyford, D18; Clonturk Community College, Whitehall, D9; Malahide Community School, Co Dublin; and St Joseph’s parish Hall, Terenure, D6.

Harold’s Cross NS, Dublin 6 West; Rosemont School, Sandyford, D18; Clonturk Community College, Whitehall, D9; Malahide Community School, Co Dublin; and St Joseph’s parish Hall, Terenure, D6. Dates and times: One-, three- or five-day options, 10am-3pm, throughout the summer.

One-, three- or five-day options, 10am-3pm, throughout the summer. Ages: 7-12 years.

7-12 years. Cost: €160.

€160. Website: sia.ie

Artzone

For the creative young person in your house. Qualified art teachers teach the children new skills and techniques. Artzone covers a range of art projects, including painting, drawing, materials manipulation and clay construction, with lots of personal design and creative input. For older students, there’s also stop-motion animation, drawing, painting and sculpture.

Locations: Artzone Studios, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14; Taney Parish Hall, Dundrum, D14; St Andrew’s, Malahide; Scoil Mhuire GNS, Lucan, Co Dublin; St Paul‘s Parish Centre, Glenageary, Co Dublin; and online.

Artzone Studios, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14; Taney Parish Hall, Dundrum, D14; St Andrew’s, Malahide; Scoil Mhuire GNS, Lucan, Co Dublin; St Paul‘s Parish Centre, Glenageary, Co Dublin; and online. Dates and times: July and August, 10am-1pm, and 2pm-5pm (Rathfarnham only).

July and August, 10am-1pm, and 2pm-5pm (Rathfarnham only). Ages: 5-16 years.

5-16 years. Cost: €160.

€160. Website: artzone.ie

Aventuro

Aventuro Ireland organises reciprocal exchange programmes for Irish children, offering cultural and language immersion experiences lasting from four weeks to six months. The organisation pairs a child with an international child of similar age, interests and personality. Participants live with their matched family abroad and later host their exchange partner in Ireland.

Locations: Current summer placements are available in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Canada and China.

Current summer placements are available in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Canada and China. Dates and times: June, July and August – from four to 12 weeks.

June, July and August – from four to 12 weeks. Ages: 10-17 years.

10-17 years. Cost: From €750.

From €750. Website: aventuroireland.ie

Best Life

Certainly not the usual summer camp, the goal is to “empower children, and we help them develop self-belief, resilience and social skills in a fun and inclusive environment. Through engaging (age-appropriate) life lessons, creative arts and crafts, and outdoor, non-competitive games, children learn to find their voice, make new friends and build positive self-talk.” Some of the topics covered include making friends, self-confidence, speaking up for yourself and dealing with worries.

Locations: 10 places across counties Dublin and Meath.

10 places across counties Dublin and Meath. Dates and times: 10am-2pm (four hours each day for four days) during July.

10am-2pm (four hours each day for four days) during July. Ages: 6-12/13 years (Children who are finished junior infants up to sixth class).

6-12/13 years (Children who are finished junior infants up to sixth class). Cost: €110.

€110. Website: theconfidenceclinic.ie

Campa Samhraidh

The Coláiste Ghlór na Mara summer camp is run by fully qualified teachers and is a great way for students to learn or improve their Irish through fun science, art, home economics and sports sessions.

Location: Naul Road, Clogheder, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Naul Road, Clogheder, Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Dates and times: Monday-Friday, August 18th-22nd, (10am to 3pm).

Monday-Friday, August 18th-22nd, (10am to 3pm). Ages: Suitable for students coming from both English and Irish-speaking schools that are going into sixth class in primary school and students going into first, second or third year in September, 2025.

Suitable for students coming from both English and Irish-speaking schools that are going into sixth class in primary school and students going into first, second or third year in September, 2025. Cost: €160.

€160. Booking: eventbrite.ie (email campa@cgnm.ie)

Connemara Maths Academy

Set in the Cistercian College, Roscrea, CMA camps blend discovery, creativity, adventure and learning in a way that captivates young minds. The 2025 offering introduces STEAM workshops – covering AI; nanotechnology; wind, solar and hydropower projects; entrepreneurship and economics, 3D scanning, modelling and printing; chemistry experiments; coding and robotics; podcasting and more, as well as outdoor adventure activities.

Location: Cistercian College, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Cistercian College, Roscrea, Co Tipperary. Dates and times: June 22nd-July 25th.

June 22nd-July 25th. Ages: 6-17 years.

6-17 years. Cost: From €319 per week (day/residential options).

From €319 per week (day/residential options). Website: connemaramathsacademy.com

Dancesteps

The camp covers ballet, jazz, yoga, hip hop and contemporary – promising to be sociable, fun, good exercise, and full of imagination and different modes of expression.

Location: War Memorial Hall, Terenure, Dublin 6.

War Memorial Hall, Terenure, Dublin 6. Dates and times: July 21st-25th. Junior camp is 10am-2pm; senior camp is 2.30pm-5pm.

July 21st-25th. Junior camp is 10am-2pm; senior camp is 2.30pm-5pm. Ages: Junior camp is for 5-12 years. Senior camp is for teens.

Junior camp is for 5-12 years. Senior camp is for teens. Cost: €120 for junior camp, €70 for afternoon senior camp.

€120 for junior camp, €70 for afternoon senior camp. Website: dancestepsdublin.com (email ellendowneydance@gmail.com)

DDen

Dden is offering newly configured activity-based digital skills camps this summer: A specially curated DigiKids Camp for ages 10-12; social media literacy and digital health; machine learning and AI; leadership, team building and digital Health; data visualisation and analysis; and human centred design thinking. Each digital skills camp week comprises 37.5 hours of skills training and fun activities (machine learning and AI is 70 hours over two weeks). Participants also take home a digital portfolio of their work.

Location: Carlow College, St Patrick’s.

Carlow College, St Patrick’s. Dates and times: Monday-Friday, 9.30am-4pm, June 30th-July 31st.

Monday-Friday, 9.30am-4pm, June 30th-July 31st. Ages: Three age brackets – 10-12, 13-15 and 16-19 years.

Three age brackets – 10-12, 13-15 and 16-19 years. Cost: From €250.

From €250. Website: dden.ie (email immanuel@dden.ie)

Designer Minds

Designer Minds camps are where science, technology and creativity collide. Children dive into hands-on challenges involving coding, robotics, LEGO engineering, science experiments, art and design, and maths, all while building confidence, curiosity and real-world skills. With a focus on fun and inclusivity, the camps give children the chance to explore, invent and discover in a space where being curious is cool and learning feels like play.

Locations: 144 locations in 25 counties.

144 locations in 25 counties. Dates and times: Five-day camps in July and August.

Five-day camps in July and August. Ages: 6.5-12 years.

6.5-12 years. Cost: €160.

€160. Website: designerminds.ie

Discovery Playtime

Featuring themed weeks – from superhero training to ocean exploration – each filled with hands-on activities, outdoor fun and new friendships. Lots of activities, including art, messy play, dancing, singing, storytime and treasure hunts.

Locations: Naas, Newbridge and Celbridge, Co Kildare, and Ballybrittas, Co Laois.

Naas, Newbridge and Celbridge, Co Kildare, and Ballybrittas, Co Laois. Dates and times: July and August, 9.30am to 1.30pm.

July and August, 9.30am to 1.30pm. Ages: Children from ECCE to senior infants.

Children from ECCE to senior infants. Cost: €140.

€140. Website: discoveryplaytime.ie

Diva

The Dún Laoghaire Institute of Visual Arts (DIVA) is an art centre offering creative camps that cover a wide range of different artistic activities. Children and teenagers will learn new skills in a fun and inclusive environment where the class sizes are small (maximum 10 per class). Young artists get to try out different activities such as clay modelling, plaster carving, watercolour and acrylic painting, ink marbling, still-life drawing, map making, collage, printmaking, oil pastels and character design.

Location: 24 Mellifont Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

24 Mellifont Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Dates and times: Camps run weekly throughout July and August.

Camps run weekly throughout July and August. Ages: 7-18 years.

7-18 years. Cost: €158.

€158. Website: divadunlaoghaire.com

Dlr Mill Theatre

Camps designed to immerse students in a high-energy, intensive, daylong learning experience consisting of instruction in acting, singing and dancing. Students will experience the collaborative nature of theatre, culminating in a presentation on the dlr Mill Theatre stage on the Friday afternoon. Children will also have afternoon activities in arts and crafts.

Location: dlr Mill Theatre, Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin 16.

dlr Mill Theatre, Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin 16. Dates and times: Four camps running from June 30th to July 25th – 10am-2.30pm daily.

Four camps running from June 30th to July 25th – 10am-2.30pm daily. Ages: 4-15 years.

4-15 years. Cost: €150.

€150. Website: milltheatre.ie

Euro Languages College

ELC offers immersive residential language camps for secondary school students, hosted in boarding schools in Munster. These 17-day summer courses provide a blend of language learning and fun, with students fully immersed in French, German or Spanish both in and out of the classroom. A wide range of indoor and outdoor activities – such as unihoc, basketball, tennis and swimming (available at select locations) – ensures a well-rounded and enjoyable experience.

Locations: Bandon Grammar School, Bandon, Co Cork; Cistercian College, Roscrea; and Presentation Boarding School, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Bandon Grammar School, Bandon, Co Cork; Cistercian College, Roscrea; and Presentation Boarding School, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Dates and times: Various start dates across July and August (each course runs for 17 days).

Various start dates across July and August (each course runs for 17 days). Ages: 13-18 (all secondary school students welcome).

13-18 (all secondary school students welcome). Cost: €1,490.

€1,490. Website: elc.ie

Independent Theatre Workshop

Founded in 1993, The ITW has a bumper line-up of performing arts camps happening this summer for ages three to 18 in Dublin. The camps are all divided according to age and include drama, dancing, singing, arts and crafts, and puppetry. The musical theatre camps are inspired by Into the Woods and Little Shop of Horrors for Teens, with the younger camp themes including Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, Wicked and Matilda.

Locations: ITW Studios in Clonskeagh and Drumcondra; and Beechwood Centre, Ranelagh.

ITW Studios in Clonskeagh and Drumcondra; and Beechwood Centre, Ranelagh. Dates and times: All camps run for five days, Monday-Friday. Tots – July in Beechwood from 9am-12.30pm, Drumcondra from July 21st-25th, 9.30am-12.30pm. Juniors and Tweens in Clonskeagh, July 7th-12th/14th-18th/21st-25th – 10am-3pm. Drumcondra – July 21st-25th, 1.30-5.30pm. Teens (13-17) -Clonskeagh – June 30th – July 4th/July 28th – August 1st – 10am-3pm.

All camps run for five days, Monday-Friday. Tots – July in Beechwood from 9am-12.30pm, Drumcondra from July 21st-25th, 9.30am-12.30pm. Juniors and Tweens in Clonskeagh, July 7th-12th/14th-18th/21st-25th – 10am-3pm. Drumcondra – July 21st-25th, 1.30-5.30pm. Teens (13-17) -Clonskeagh – June 30th – July 4th/July 28th – August 1st – 10am-3pm. Ages: Tots (3-6 years), Juniors (7-9 years), Tweens (10-12 years), Teens (13-17 years).

Cost: Tots: €140, Juniors/Tweens: €180, Teens: €195.

Tots: €140, Juniors/Tweens: €180, Teens: €195. Website: itwstudios.ie

Inspireland

Inspireland Art and Animation Camps bring together talented artists to create a safe space for young creatives to be themselves, express themselves and find their tribe. These camps are as much about building confidence as they are about creating art. Students will learn the basics of animation, comic art, claymation, video game concept art, craft bookmaking, mask making, character design, model making, illustration, watercolours, print, graphic art and mixed media.

Locations: Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Dún Laoghaire; Clasac, Clontarf; Rua Red, Tallaght; St Phibblestown Community Centre, Dublin 15; St Peter’s, Cork; Knocknacarra GAA, Galway; TUS, Limerick; Navan Adventure Centre; and Linenhall Theatre, Castlebar.

Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Dún Laoghaire; Clasac, Clontarf; Rua Red, Tallaght; St Phibblestown Community Centre, Dublin 15; St Peter’s, Cork; Knocknacarra GAA, Galway; TUS, Limerick; Navan Adventure Centre; and Linenhall Theatre, Castlebar. Dates and times: Five-day camps from late July and early August.

Five-day camps from late July and early August. Ages: 8-18 years.

8-18 years. Cost: €160.

€160. Website: inspireland.ie

Instituto Cervantes

The Instituto Cervantes, the official worldwide organisation for the promotion of the Spanish language and culture, is offering Spanish summer camps for teenagers. The programme is designed for students with prior knowledge of Spanish and aims to enhance their practical language skills. Through engaging activities that develop reading, listening, writing and speaking abilities, the course places special emphasis on interactive oral exercises. Teenagers will return to school more confident and better equipped with improved Spanish skills.

Location: Instituto Cervantes Dublin, Lincoln House, 6-16 Lincoln Place, Dublin 2.

Instituto Cervantes Dublin, Lincoln House, 6-16 Lincoln Place, Dublin 2. Dates and times: Monday to Friday, 10am-1pm, weeks of June 16th, June 30th and July 21st.

Monday to Friday, 10am-1pm, weeks of June 16th, June 30th and July 21st. Ages: 13-18 years.

13-18 years. Cost: €205.

€205. Website: dublin.cervantes.es

Little School Nature Camps

Keep the children busy with lots of outdoor fun at The Little School Nature Camps based in the heart of Airfield Estate. Children learn all about nature at the same time. Activities include nature scavenger hunts; bug hunts and pond dipping; farm life; birdwatching; and learning all about the world of food and planting food to take home and grow.

Location: Airfield Estate, Dundrum, Dublin 14.

Airfield Estate, Dundrum, Dublin 14. Dates and times: Five-day camps – June 30th to July 25th – 9am-2pm.

Five-day camps – June 30th to July 25th – 9am-2pm. Ages: 5-7 years.

5-7 years. Cost: €175.

€175. Website: thelittleschool.ie

Maratacht

A marine-focused residential camp for teenagers with water activities and conversational Irish on Ireland’s most southerly island. Activities include marine ecology, social history of human interaction with the sea, climate change issues, kayaking, snorkelling, fishing and SUP – all linked to second level curriculum/UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Locations: Cape Clear Island/Oileán Chléire, Co Cork.

Cape Clear Island/Oileán Chléire, Co Cork. Dates and times: Residential. Seven or 14 days. Every Sunday from June 8th – July 6th.

Residential. Seven or 14 days. Every Sunday from June 8th – July 6th. Ages: 13-17 years.

13-17 years. Cost: €765.

€765. Website: maratacht.ie

Next Stage

The Next Stage Theatre School are back this summer with their renowned performing arts camps. The camps involve singing, dance, drama and fun, culminating in a show for parents on the last day. The focus is on making friends, having fun and building confidence while learning about performance.

Locations: Naas and Castledermot, Co Kildare; Dunboyne, Co Meath; and Balally and Rathfarnham, Co Dublin.

Naas and Castledermot, Co Kildare; Dunboyne, Co Meath; and Balally and Rathfarnham, Co Dublin. Dates and times: June 30th to August 15th, 10am-2.30pm.

June 30th to August 15th, 10am-2.30pm. Ages: 4-13 years.

4-13 years. Cost: €85.

€85. Website: nextstage.ie

Phoenix Stage School

The Co Galway stage school provides education, entertainment and recreation for students aged five-18 in a nurturing environment through dance and musical theatre. The July camp is called Dance! Dance! Dance!, with the one in August named Musical Mania.

Locations: Leisureland, Salthill, Co Galway.

Leisureland, Salthill, Co Galway. Dates and times: July 7th-11th and August 11th-15th, 10am-2pm.

July 7th-11th and August 11th-15th, 10am-2pm. Ages: 5-12 years (music) 7-12 years (dance).

5-12 years (music) 7-12 years (dance). Cost: €105.

€105. Website: phoenixstageschool.com

Playact

A lovely way for children to connect with new people, develop new skills and learn about drama, the arts and music. The kids become the maestros of their own theatrical tales, while being fully immersed in the world of drama, theatre, and play. Fun-filled days where drama, dress up, role-play, music, art and character building are the order of the day.

Locations: Several Dublin venues – Dún Laoghaire, Donore Avenue D8, Stillorgan and Sandymount.

Several Dublin venues – Dún Laoghaire, Donore Avenue D8, Stillorgan and Sandymount. Dates and times: Five-day camps, Monday, July 7th to Friday, August, 1st – 9.30am-1.30pm.

Five-day camps, Monday, July 7th to Friday, August, 1st – 9.30am-1.30pm. Ages: 4-12 years.

4-12 years. Cost: €155.

€155. Website: playact.ie

Réalta Drama

This summer, Réalta will be running speech and drama summer sessions for children and teenagers in Co Mayo. There are only four spaces in each session so that children have a focused yet relaxing experience. Students are all grouped within similar age brackets. The summer sessions are about building confidence and creativity.

Location: Mountgordon, Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Mountgordon, Castlebar, Co Mayo. Dates and times: Contact Michelle at hello@realtadrama.com for available slots over June, July and August.

Contact Michelle at hello@realtadrama.com for available slots over June, July and August. Ages: 5-18 years.

5-18 years. Cost: €60 per four week term.

€60 per four week term. Website: realtadrama.com

Searsol

The classroom computer skills camps are ideal for children and teenagers who want to improve their digital literacy skills. The course covers a range of topics, including touch typing, word processing, presentation slides, image editing, creating cards, avatars, comic books, collages and online drawing.

Locations: Dundrum, Whitehall and Lucan, Co Dublin.

Dundrum, Whitehall and Lucan, Co Dublin. Dates and times: Five days, 9.30am-12.30pm (Level 1) and 1.30pm- 4.30pm (Level 2).

Five days, 9.30am-12.30pm (Level 1) and 1.30pm- 4.30pm (Level 2). Ages: Ages: 8-12 years (Level 1) and 13-18 (Level 2).

Ages: 8-12 years (Level 1) and 13-18 (Level 2). Cost: €100.

€100. Website: searsolcomputercamps.com

Singing & Songwriting

Two separate camps. One is a Singing Summer Camp, aimed at tweens and young teens, and promising games, solo and group singing, learning techniques etc, and a concert at the end of the week. The other, a Songwriting Summer Camp, is for older children and includes writing, recording and performing a song. Arclight Drama also have an annual Shakespeare Camp, but this is already fully booked for this summer.

Location: Arclight Drama Studio, Cornelscourt Village, Dublin.

Arclight Drama Studio, Cornelscourt Village, Dublin. Dates & Times: Aug 5th-8th (singing). July 7th-11th and August 11th-15th (songwriting).

Aug 5th-8th (singing). July 7th-11th and August 11th-15th (songwriting). Ages: 10-14 years (singing). 13-17 years (songwriting).

10-14 years (singing). 13-17 years (songwriting). Cost: €120.

€120. Booking: Email darraghcullen31@hotmail.com or arclightdrama@gmail.com

Siobhán Jordan Art

Immerse yourself in nature and creativity in these outdoor art camps designed for children and young people. The art camp is a full immersion in the joy of creativity, a four-day camp where children explore nature, get messy, make friends, play and make art. Children will forage for materials (sometimes eating what‘s left over) and embrace the outdoors and nature.

Location: South Co Carlow.

South Co Carlow. Dates and times: Teen Art Club: June 11th-13th. Children’s Camps: July 1st-4th, July 8th-11th, July 15th-18th.

Teen Art Club: June 11th-13th. Children’s Camps: July 1st-4th, July 8th-11th, July 15th-18th. Ages: 6-18 years.

6-18 years. Cost: from €100.

from €100. Website: siobhanjordan.com

Starcamp

Now in its 18th year, tens of thousands of children will attend one of Ireland most popular multi-activity camps. Dance, drama, music, magic, comedy, news and weather reporting, art and games – all wrapped together with the core ethos of building self-esteem and confidence. This year, the traditional Starcamp is aimed at the four-eight age group, with Starcrew introduced for those aged eight-plus, designed around activities that are more engaging for the older children.

Locations: 250 locations in almost every county.

250 locations in almost every county. Dates and times: Five-day camps through the summer, 9am-2pm daily.

Five-day camps through the summer, 9am-2pm daily. Ages: 4-12 years.

4-12 years. Cost: From €100.

From €100. Website: starcamp.ie

Spotlight

Learn the art of stage craft, through dance, drama and vocals. The camp will also explore the technical side of theatre, working with lights, sound and stage management, as well as make-up and costume.

Location: Source Arts Centre, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Source Arts Centre, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Dates and times: Monday to Friday, June 30th to July 4th, 10am-3pm daily.

Monday to Friday, June 30th to July 4th, 10am-3pm daily. Ages: 7-14 years.

7-14 years. Cost: €100.

€100. Website: thesourceartscentre.ie

Techkidz

You can boost your child’s creativity at this technology camp. Kids dive into coding, robotics, animation, web design, game design, graphics and more. A place to make friends and learn with every click and code.

Locations: Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. Dates and times: July to August, five-day camps. Morning camps (9.30am-12.30pm), Afternoon camps (2.30pm-5.30pm).

July to August, five-day camps. Morning camps (9.30am-12.30pm), Afternoon camps (2.30pm-5.30pm). Ages: 7-14 years.

7-14 years. Cost: From €120.

From €120. Website: techkidz.ie

Tutti Music

Discover the magic of music at Tutti Music Ireland’s Summer Orchestral Course. Experience ensemble playing, exhilarating performances, percussion workshops, conducting sessions and so much more with professional musicians Peter Ryan, Martin Johnson, Ian Dakin, Ailbhe McDonagh, Lynda O’Connor, Caitríona Frost and Ben Castle in a fun, engaging and inclusive environment.

Location: Rathmines, Dublin 6.

Rathmines, Dublin 6. Dates and times: August 11th-15th.

August 11th-15th. Ages: 11-17 years.

11-17 years. Cost: €350.

€350. Website: tuttimusicireland.com

WhizzKids

Since 2003 WhizzKids summer camps have introduced children to the world of web design, game development, 3D modelling, app development and a host of other digital skills. Held in venues such as UCD, DCU and UL, they operate out of nine university campuses. And it‘s not all coding: they mix sports and high-tech challenges into an “edu-taining” day.

Locations: Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Athlone, Clare, Tipperary.

Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Athlone, Clare, Tipperary. Dates and times: Camps through July and August. Monday-Friday, 9.30am-1pm or 9.30am-3pm.

Camps through July and August. Monday-Friday, 9.30am-1pm or 9.30am-3pm. Ages: 8-15 years.

8-15 years. Cost: €140/€190.

€140/€190. Website: whizzkids.ie

Yoyoga

Children start each day with yoga, which is done through storytelling, games and songs, before then moving on to meditation. Then they go outside for arts and crafts. The camp day is finished with more yoga and meditation.