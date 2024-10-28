Some ideas for parents that may make the week a little less ghastly for all

“It’s gone ridiculous,” a friend said. “We’re like the States now. Turning Halloween into another Christmas.”

And lookit, she’s probably right about bits of it. I mean what’s this “trick or treat” nonsense for one? When clearly it should be “help the Halloween party”. It’s a bit like that whole weird “mum” thing that some Irish people (including my own children) insist on calling their mothers, when obviously the only acceptable option is “mam”.

But, anyway, bah Halloween-bug to all who resist. And season’s greetings to those who, like me, revel in the magnificence of the occasion. Life’s too short and, let’s be honest, too grim on occasion to resist the opportunity for some frightful festivities. And so ghosts, pumpkins and random limbs on chains have hung outside our house now for near on a month. With some Halloween lights weaved through the hedging, as the ancient pagans would have wanted.

And though last Friday nearly tipped me over the edge as I battled with face-paint, masks and decidedly unblackbaggy-based costumes, at stupid o’clock in the morning so that I could achieve the appropriate levels of scariness and still be on time for school, I am ready to embrace the scariest week of them all (well, in term 1). Yes, I’m talking about midterm.

Love it or loathe it, the juggle is back on, so here’s some terrifyingly good ideas I’ve tried and tested that may make the week a little less ghastly for all.

1) Try a Halloween experience: Okay, so, this is a bit like the whole Christmas experience thing, but if your kids love dressing up and want some spooky feels that aren’t scary, there are lots of options available. Luggwoods (outside Saggart Village in South Co Dublin) and the Haunted Trail in both Malahide Castle (north Co Dublin) and Palmerstown House Estate (Co Kildare) are two that are aimed at younger children. As outdoor events, suitable clothing under the costumes is a must, and terrain at Luggwoods is difficult with a buggy, so it’s worth bearing that in mind if you can possibly manage without it. The Haunted Trail is accessible.

For the teens, the Nightmare Realm (at Mary’s Lane, Dublin 1) is always a huge hit with the teenagers here. But it’s terrifying – the actors never break character. So, you might prefer to let them go alone, if you’re a scaredy cat like me!

The Tricky Trail at Emerald Park (outside Ashbourne, Co Meath) can be a hit with all the ages, meanwhile. The trail itself is probably more suitable for those 10 and under – but there are rollercoasters and lots of other rides for all ages to enjoy while you’re there. So, if you’ve a wide age spread, there’s something for everyone.

2) Hook Head Lighthouse (Co Wexford): “It’s a brutal day for it,” I thought as we set off to explore Ireland’s oldest lighthouse, while the rain bucketed down and the winds blew a gale. Whereas the reality was it actually added to the whole experience. Hook Lighthouse is the oldest fully intact and fully operational lighthouse in the world and the guided tour of the lighthouse is excellent and really worth doing. The tour is interactive, which helps to keep the kids interested, and walking the stairs to the top (which are in between the walls) gives you an idea of the trek involved for those who operated the lighthouse in times gone by. Plus, the view from the top is simply spectacular. Just hold on to your hat, though. And dress warm!

If you decide to take in an overnight break, while visiting the lighthouse, the Ferrycarrig Hotel has what those of us with larger families need from hotels – interconnecting rooms! And if that’s not enough, there’s a leisure centre with a kid’s pool and a family-friendly restaurant.

3. Wildlands in Galway is a place you can visit for the day, or you can stay in one of their adorable cabins (and again there’s room for big families). There’s lots of different activities, suitable for all the different ages. Our personal favourites here were the Celtic challenge rooms, the ninja course and disc golf.

And because it’s Halloween, there’s a Halloween dress-up murder mystery orienteering activity. Wildlands is a place for warm clothes and practical shoes.

4. Halloween movies and books: Whether it’s in the cinema or on streaming services, there are lots of suitably spooky movies available for children of all ages. From Beetlejuice to Hocus Pocus, the Addams Family or the gorgeous Coco, Halloween movies needn’t be utterly terrifying.

And the same goes for books. If you’d like to get them off screens, tell a ghost story, or get them reading. This year’s favoured spooky book here is Haunted Ireland: an Atlas of Ghost Stories from Every County by Kieran Fanning. The shock of learning a shopping centre in Carlow, where Gran and Grumps live, is haunted, has sent ripples through chez Hogan.

Happy Halloween!