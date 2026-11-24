University Hospital Galway is one of the two Galway hospitals that lost millions of euro in unpaid bills from insurers. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

Galway city’s two public hospitals lost millions of euro in unpaid bills from private health insurers over a five-year period, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

The HSE confirmed University Hospital Galway (UHG) and Merlin Park University Hospital wrote off €10.2 million in private health insurance claims between 2021 and 2025.

More than half of these unclaimed invoices from fee-paying private patients – totalling €5.3 million – were written off in 2025, but they related to invoices generated from 2012 to 2019.

Ann Cosgrove, the HSE’s integrated health area manager in Galway and Roscommon, said they were identified following a review of insurance claims.

“The majority of these invoices were as a result of claims being rejected by the insurers or outstanding balances on claims that were part rejected,” she said.

Just over €3 million was written off by UHG in 2024, but more than 80 per cent of this, or €2.8 million, related to a review of invoices generated from 2010-2018 that were ”uncollectable from the insurers”, she said.

The remaining €470,000 written off in 2024 related to invoices generated between 2019 and 2024 that were “uncollectable or rejected by the insurers”.

Galway City councillor Shane Forde, who raised the issue at Tuesday’s HSE West Regional Health Forum meeting, said the write-offs were an “absolute scandal”.

“It’s simply not good enough; it’s shocking,” he said. “Private hospitals would’ve collapsed if they were running their business like this.

“We wrote off nearly €10.5 million of taxpayers’ money because we simply didn’t follow up and get the claims in with private health insurers who walk off with nearly €10.5 million profit.”

Cosgrove conceded it was “difficult to extract money from insurance companies” when they reject or part-reject claims.

She said follow-up of aged debt can be “complex”, but the HSE was “actively working to reduce delays, improve debt collection and close out aged claims”.

The HSE West and North West, which includes UHG, previously confirmed it overspent almost €50 million in its 2026 budget by July.

This came amid reports that Government was to strip the HSE West and North West of its day-to-day spending powers.