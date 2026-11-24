A new ESRI report has forecasts of the level of mental health capacity required over the coming years. Photograph: iStock

Ireland’s mental health service will need up to 641 extra beds to meet increased demand from adult psychiatric patients over the next 14 years, according to a new report.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ERSI) study found that population growth and ageing would contribute to a requirement for up to 37 per cent more beds in the public psychiatric inpatient services by 2040.

It said Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) inpatient bed requirements were not projected to increase, reflecting an expected decline in the population aged 13-17 by 2040.

“However, substantial waiting lists and capacity constraints in community Camhs services mean there is uncertainty about how this demographic change will affect future demand for inpatient care,” the ERSI said in a statement.

The report said that in 2023 there were 1,015 acute adult inpatient beds in the public system, but this needed to increase by between 107 and 378 beds by 2040.

This represents an extra bed requirement of up to 37 per cent for people experiencing severe episodes of mental illness who need short-term, intensive treatment and support.

The requirement for continuing-care inpatient beds is also projected to grow by up to 37 per cent, from 517 beds in 2023 to between 699 and 710 beds by 2040.

These beds are for people with severe and enduring mental health difficulties who need longer-term inpatient care.

The Central Mental Hospital is expected to need between 16 and 40 extra beds by the end of the next decade, a projected increased bed requirement of up to 37 per cent.

Psychiatric intensive care unit and mental health intellectual disability bed requirements are projected to grow from 62 to between 76-78 beds (23 per cent – 26 per cent) and from 82 to between 92-96 beds (12 per cent – 17 per cent), respectively.

Funded by the Department of Health, the report highlighted the need for long-term planning to ensure sufficient bed capacity.

The lead author, ERSI senior research officer Dr Aoife Brick, said the response to increased demand was “not simply about increasing bed numbers, but ensuring the right mix of inpatient beds and community services is available to meet people’s needs”.

Minister of State for mental health Mary Butler said the report would “help guide our planning as we continue to expand mental health services and ensure people can access the right care, in the right place”.