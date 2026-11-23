Senior Fine Gael figures believe Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been embarrassed by the turn of events. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The Government is coming under renewed pressure for its handling of crisis talks at Cork University Hospital (CUH) after it emerged neither the Minister for Health nor the head of the HSE will attend a meeting with management and clinicians there on Monday.

It had originally been expected that both Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor would attend the meeting.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will attend, with the Government insisting he will do so in his capacity as a local TD in Cork South-Central – a suggestion on which the Opposition has poured scorn.

“Is he going to walk through some door and suddenly not become the Taoiseach? This is the kind of nonsense we’re dealing with,” Social Democrats health spokesman Pádraig Rice said.

It is understood Carroll MacNeill had been expecting an invite to the meeting but it did not come.

Senior Fine Gael figures believe she has been embarrassed by the turn of events. They pointed to the fact that Minister of State John Cummins could not say whether or not Carroll MacNeill would be attending the meeting when he was asked about the matter on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics on Sunday.

However, Carroll MacNeill’s spokeswoman insisted the Minister and the Taoiseach remained in close contact over the matter.

She said Martin “is visiting in his capacity as a TD for Cork South-Central, just like Minister Jerry Buttimer had a meeting in recent days and Séamus McGrath has had a meeting”, referring to two of the constituency’s other Government TDs.

The hospital, the second largest in the country, has been at the centre of a dispute between local management and doctors on one side and the Government and HSE chiefs on the other over whether staffing levels and recruitment restrictions pose patient-safety risks.

[ ‘People will die’: The secret recording, the Taoiseach and turmoil at Cork’s main hospitalOpens in new window ]

A HSE spokesman said on Sunday evening that its chief executive would not be travelling to Cork.

O’Connor was criticised by politicians at the Oireachtas Committee on Health last Wednesday for not speaking to CUH chief Jennifer Kearney since September at a time when it was involved in the deepening controversy.

CUH has been under intense scrutiny in recent months after Kearney wrote to the HSE to raise concerns about patient-safety risks arising from staffing restrictions.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said the absence of Carroll MacNeill was “incredible” and “deeply disappointing”, saying the Minister should be “at the table”.

Labour’s health spokeswoman Marie Sherlock questioned the point of having the meeting if neither “the hands-on Minister for Health nor the head of the HSE” were attending.

Rice added: “The Minister for Health should clear her diary and come to Cork and join the crisis meeting.”

Doctors at CUH have strongly called for an independent assessment of staffing requirements at the hospital, but that has been resisted by the Government.

However, The Irish Times understands the Government has privately been working on the establishment of “targeted external reviews” of a hospital in each of the four regions of the HSE where controversial recruitment restrictions have been introduced.

In a previously unpublished letter to the HSE from late September, the Department of Health said it would “commission a targeted external review in one hospital in each of the four regions subject to enhanced staffing controls”.

“Terms of reference and site selection will be agreed with the Department of Public Expenditure, and the reviews will commence as soon as practicable using objective risk criteria.”

The Department of Health said in a statement it was currently considering the scope and approach to the proposed external assurance review, which has not yet been commissioned, while locations have not been selected yet.