Government rows back on promise to hold tribunal into scoliosis and spinal surgery scandal

Gillian Sherratt and Stephen Morrison, parents of Harvey Morrison Sherrat, who had scoliosis and other health issues when he died. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/PA Wire

The Government previously told advocacy groups it would hold a tribunal of inquiry into the scoliosis and spinal surgery scandal, but rowed back on it last month, documents show.

The Government announced last month the statutory inquiry into spina bifida and scoliosis services would be a commission of investigation, which means it would be largely conducted in private.

However, last year, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll Macneill, Tánaiste Simon Harris, Department of Health officials and advocacy groups held a meeting following a number of controversies at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI).

These included unauthorised implantation of springs in children with scoliosis, alleged waiting list irregularities and unnecessary hip surgeries.

Advocacy groups met policymakers on a number of occasions last year to call for the inquiry, which got significant public attention following the death of nine-year-old Harvey Morrison Sherratt, who had scoliosis and other health issues.

Minutes of the November 12th meeting, published by the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Paediatric Advocacy Group, show Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Harris had “no settled view of the form that the inquiry would take”.

However, intensive discussions continued and, by the end of the meeting, Carroll MacNeill said the “interests of children is paramount”.

“She then stated that she would bring a memo to Government informing them of her intention to establish a statutory public inquiry, that would be, in principle, a tribunal of inquiry,” minutes of the meeting state.

[ ‘Great frustration’ only 19 children treated abroad for spinal surgeries, Dáil hearsOpens in new window ]

“She would also appoint a mediator to discuss terms of reference, and that this will have the interests of children paramount. She would then sigh off on the terms of reference. She intends to bring this to Cabinet next week.”

Advocacy groups have repeatedly called for the inquiry to take the form of a tribunal, which would be held in public.

However, following the announcement, the Government appointed senior counsel Remy Farrell to lead a scoping exercise for the inquiry.

Published last month, the 136-page report recommended that the inquiry take the form of a commission of investigation.

The report recommended the inquiry examine the period from January 1st, 2019, to December 31st last.

It should be divided into four distinct “modules”, the report said: waiting lists, spinal surgery, hip dysplasia and the Crumlin orphans.

Speaking in the Dáil on Thursday, Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane said the record of a meeting in November last year with groups representing affected families, showed the Minister “intended to bring forward a statutory public inquiry, which would in principle be a tribunal of inquiry”.

He said agreement was reached that a mediator would work on the terms reference and the minutes also state it was accepted the mediator would “be agreed by both sides”.

There was also discussion about an independent clinical expert not connected to CHI, he said but “the families and advocacy group say the facilitator was not agreed with them and the independent clinical expert discussed at the meeting was not appointed”.

He told the Minister “the families say that the further meaningful engagement they expected never happened”.

The Waterford TD said “what is missing here is a requirement for transparent public giving of evidence”.

While some parents may be able to give evidence publicly “what is missing” is that senior decision makers and people under scrutiny for their actions “will not be required to account for account for themselves in the same public way. That’s a real difficulty. If the inquiry is to rebuild trust that can be no hiding places for anybody,” he insisted.

Social Democrat’s health spokesman Pádraig Rice, described the current situation as an “impasse”.

He and Labour’s spokeswoman Marie Sherlock called for the inquiry to go back further than 2019, stating the concerns pre-date the establishment of CHI.

The minister said she was “aware of calls for a tribunal of inquiry as opposed to a commission of investigation”.

It was his view “a commission can deliver the same statutory powers as a tribunal” and “there was a significant risk in his view that children may be identifiable, even where anonymised”.

Because a commission is largely conducted in private “in his view that alleviates the concerns compared to a tribunal which by default is conducted in public and which allows for the cross examination of all witnesses”.

A commission may encourage broader participation because of those who do not wish to be questioned in public and the legislation allows for a witness to request that all or part of their evidence be heard in public.

Carroll MacNeill added that she didn’t want a situation in which families would be cross-examined by senior counsel, as would be permitted in a tribunal.