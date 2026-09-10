‘Anxiety, insomnia, paranoia’: HSE warns festivalgoers over mis-sold MDMA tablets

'People can no longer rely on a pill’s colour, shape, logo or stamp to know what is in it.' Photograph: David Sleator

The HSE has warned festivalgoers about the circulation of high-strength MDMA and synthetic stimulants that “significantly” increase overdose risk.

Ahead of the District X dance music festival this weekend, the executive said it is monitoring “several emerging concerns in the MDMA market”.

Recent HSE drug-checking results identified high-strength MDMA, copycat pills and powders containing different substances of varying strengths and cathinones, including 3-CMC, being mis-sold as MDMA.

Synthetic cathinones are chemically modified psychoactive stimulants that are more potent and unpredictable than traditional stimulants such as ecstasy and amphetamine.

The HSE said it is also tracking the reappearance of PMA/PMMA in parts of Europe, which has been linked to severe toxicity. Referred to sometimes as the “death” drug, PMA and PMMA act more slowly than MDMA, resulting in people taking more and significantly increasing overdose risk.

The executive is working with EU partners to assess any potential risk to Ireland, it said.

The HSE’s safer nightlife programme will operate at the festival, which is taking place on Palmerstown Estate in Co Kildare. Attendees can submit a drug sample at the drug tent to help identify high-risk substances in circulation.

Prof Eamon Keenan, national clinical lead at the HSE addiction services, said the MDMA market is evolving.

“The HSE emerging drug trends lab has analysed identical-looking pills ranging from [those] containing no MDMA to containing high amounts. People can no longer rely on a pill’s colour, shape, logo or stamp to know what is in it,” he said.

“More recently, we have identified further concerns in the Irish drug market, including cathinones being mis-sold as MDMA, and its effects can be unpredictable, such as anxiety, insomnia, paranoia, psychosis, suicidal feelings and difficult comedowns. Our advice remains the same: it is always safer not to use drugs.”

Nicki Killeen, HSE emerging drug trends manager, encouraged festivalgoers to talk to the HSE teams if they have any concerns.

“Festivalgoers can play a vital role by submitting samples in our health spaces at the event and helping us build a clearer picture of drug trends,” she added.

Health officials have previously warned against adding powders or crystals to drinks as they may be more potent than thought, creating an emergency for users.

The HSE said although it is safer to avoid the use of drugs altogether, if members of the public are doing so [using drugs], they should start low and go slow.