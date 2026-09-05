Low levels of confidence in Government preparedness for next pandemic, survey finds

Only about one in five people think the Government would be prepared for a potential lockdown if a new pandemic were to occur, according to figures from the Department of Health.

Thousands of people across Ireland were surveyed in 2024 and 2025 on how ready they thought individuals, the Government and wider society were for another pandemic.

The proportion of respondents who said the Government would be well or very well prepared decreased from 26 per cent in September 2024 to 22 per cent in October 2025.

The figures were contained in three reports published by the department on Friday.

The reports detail the results of three waves of public surveys – carried out in September 2024, April 2025 and October 2025 – which gathered people’s views after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across all waves, almost half (46 per cent in September 2024; 45 per cent in April 2025 and 46 per cent in October 2025) said the Government would not be prepared for a lockdown due to a new virus.

About one-third said they personally felt unprepared for a potential lockdown.

The proportion of people feeling unprepared rose by three percentage points, moving from 32 per cent in September 2024 to 35 per cent in October 2025.

People feeling well or very well prepared for a potential lockdown due to a new virus decreased from 34 per cent to 27 per cent in the same period.

Having a supply of face masks, disinfectant, and soap at home has trended downwards, falling from 73 per cent in September 2024 to 59 per cent last October.

Those aged 55 and older were more likely to have a supply of these items, according to the research.

Among employed respondents, the proportion who felt their employer was well or very well prepared if a lockdown was imposed next month increased from 34 per cent in September 2024 to 38 per cent in October 2025.

Among those who were self-employed or business owners, the proportion who said their business would be prepared for a lockdown increased from 42 per cent to 52 per cent.

However, those who said their business was unprepared increased from 13 per cent to 34 per cent over the same period.

“This research provides valuable insight into how people prepare for emergencies, where gaps remain and how resilience can be strengthened,” Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said in a statement.

“The findings will support Ireland’s approach to emergency planning and help ensure our health system can respond effectively to future public health threats.”

The surveys also examined topics such as flu vaccination levels and hand-washing habits.

In both September 2024 and October 2025, 40 per cent of respondents said they had received the flu vaccine that season.

The survey carried out last October included questions related to hand-washing behaviour.

Hand-washing was common after preparing meals with raw meat, fish, eggs or milk (88 per cent of respondents), before preparing food (86 per cent) and after working in the garden (82 per cent).

Respondents with children aged between two and 12 were most likely to report that their child always or often washed their hands after playing outside (67 per cent), after they came home (65 per cent) and before they ate (64 per cent).

A total of 3,110 respondents completed the surveys: 1,032 in September/October 2024; 1,050 in April 2025; and 1,028 in October/November 2025.

Ipsos B&A carried out the surveys on behalf of the department. Similar surveys were conducted in a number of European countries.