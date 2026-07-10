HSE pauses issuing some services, including medical and long-term illness cards due to cyberattack

A spokeswoman for the HSE said the breach had been reported to the Data Protection Commissioner.

The Health Service Executive has paused issuing plastic medical cards, European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC), GP visit cards, drugs payment scheme cards and long-term illness cards after a cyber attack on its card provider.

In a statement on Friday, the executive confirmed it had been “alerted by an external provider of card printing services of a cyberattack on their systems”.

“As a result, and in line with our cyber security practices, the HSE’s cyber security protocols were immediately activated. HSE [computer] systems were not compromised.

“It is understood that a small number of HSE records were accessed.”

A spokeswoman for the HSE said the breach had been reported to the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) and the executive was “working with the external provider to review the small amount of data impacted”.

“In line with the data protection legislation, we will notify individuals whose data may have been impacted. The HSE takes all breaches of data protection seriously and manages all breaches in line with data protection legislation and HSE policy,” she said.

As a result of the breach, the production of plastic cards, including EHIC cards, had been paused.

“The HSE has ensured that there is no reduction or change in the service that people receive. Provisional replacement certificates providing the same entitlement to healthcare while abroad are being provided instead of plastic EHIC cards.

“EHIC cards for adults are available through the HSE Health App which can be downloaded through the app store and Google Play.”

Processing of applications for medical cards (and other health service schemes) is managed directly by the HSE and individuals’ eligibility is not affected.

“Applicants will receive a letter confirming their eligibility for the relevant scheme. All service providers (GP, pharmacies etc) have and normally use a digital channel to verify eligibility for any scheme. As a result, there is no impact on access to healthcare services.”

All applications for medical cards and all other health service schemes including EHIC are being processing as normal.

If anyone is concerned or has a query about their application, they can contact 0818 224 478.

A spokesman for the DPC said the commission had “received a breach notification from the HSE in relation to this matter.

“The breach is currently being assessed,” he said.