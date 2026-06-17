Health watchdog sought closure of Kildare disability centre due to ‘poor governance’

The Health Information and Quality Authority on Wednesday published a 22 inspection reports of a number of disability centres across the country

The State’s health services watchdog sought to cancel the registration of a Kildare disability centre due to “persistent noncompliance” and “poor governance”.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) on Wednesday published 22 inspection reports of a number of disability centres across the country.

Three inspections were carried out into Dunshane centre operated by Camphill Communities of Ireland in Co Kildare between September 2025 and January 2026.

According to the report, inspectors were concerned with continued poor practices found in the critical areas of risk management and premises.

The inspectors outlined areas of risks not been identified by staff on the ground, such as broken glass and food remains outside the patio doors of one apartment.

The item had been thrown from an upstairs apartment and landed on the step.

“The risks of injury should a resident have been sitting here and being struck were not considered, nor was the risk associated with material left on the ground where it could be accessed by residents without having been cleared,” the report said.

“The inspectors noted the presence of three full bottles of alcohol within the centre, which had not been subject to risk assessment. Staff stated that they did not realise that alcohol was available within this apartment, nor was there clarity on how this was stored or accessed by the resident. This was of particular concern as the resident was risk assessed for throwing and breaking items.”

Outside one premises, a wooden porch was in poor condition, sagged underfoot and had a protruding screw sticking out.

“This presented a risk of harm from the screw and the wooden patch, of tripping and of falling,” it added.

The inspectors also highlighted concerns around staffing levels, describing it as a “significant area of concern”.

“The ongoing staffing deficit continued to impact on the provider’s ability to provide consistent care and support for residents,” the report said.

At the time of inspection, the centre was found to be understaffed, operating with 17 whole-time equivalents against an assessed requirement of 40.

“The deficit contributed to an ongoing heavy reliance on agency staffing,” it added.

Due to persistent noncompliance and poor governance by the provider to meet residents’ needs, the chief inspector issued a section 51 notice of decision to cancel the centre’s registration.

The provider appealed the decision to cancel the centre’s registration under the Health Act 2007.

Through an order of the District Court, an additional three restrictive conditions were attached to the registration of the centre, including that the provider ensures no new residents are admitted in the event of vacancies arising until Hiqa is satisfied with compliance.

The centre continues to be registered and the chief inspector continues to closely monitor the centre, Hiqa added.