Risk of meningitis spreading through Europe ‘very low’ despite fatal outbreak in England

Students wait in line at University of Kent on Wednesday, where the rollout of a meningitis B vaccine to about 5,000 students has begun. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The risk of an outbreak of meningitis in Europe “is very low”, the European infectious disease body has said, after an “explosive” number of cases were reported in England.

On March 15th, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced two people had died during an outbreak of meningitis in Kent, near London.

UK health officials said there were 20 cases of invasive meningococcal disease, all of which are believed to be linked to a nightclub called Club Chemistry.

Health officials later confirmed the strain involved was meningitis B (MenB).

In a statement on Wednesday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said France has reported one case of the disease in a person possibly linked to the same outbreak.

The organisation said outbreaks of this strain of disease typically occur in small clusters around cases or in places where many people gather.

“Although some secondary cases can occur among close contacts of cases, the disease does not spread in the community like, for example, a respiratory virus,” the ECDC said.

The organisation said the risk of meningitis to the general population in the EU is “very low”.

“There is a negligible probability of exposure and of infection in the general population,” it said.

“For individuals who were exposed to this event in Kent but who have previously been vaccinated with the MenB [vaccination], the likelihood of infection is low as they are protected by the vaccine. Among unvaccinated and exposed individuals, the risk of infection is moderate.”

However, the centre added that if more than 10 days have passed from the date of exposure, the risk of developing the disease becomes very low, as the incubation period of the disease is up to 10 days.

“Among close contacts of cases, targeted control measures with preventive antibiotics and MenB vaccination should be implemented based on individual risk assessment,” the statement said.

“Clinicians should be aware of the possibility of meningitis in returning travellers and include travel history in their assessment of IMD (invasive meningococcal disease) cases, particularly regarding travelling to the Kent region.”

IMD is a rare but severe bacterial infection with a high mortality rate.

It can cause severe illnesses such as meningitis and blood poisoning, or sepsis. It is life-threatening if not promptly detected and treated with antibiotics.

The highest incidence occurs in young children, adolescents and young adults, with infants younger than one year disproportionally affected.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, in Ireland there were 60 cases of meningococcal disease in 2025.