Parents of Harvey Morrison Sherratt to meet senior politicians to push for spinal care inquiry

Gillian Sherratt and Stephen Morrison, the parents of Harvey Morrison Sherratt, who died in July. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The parents of the late Harvey Morrison Sherratt will meet Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill on Wednesday to push for the establishment of an inquiry into children’s spinal care.

Harvey, who had scoliosis and other health issues, died in July this year after waiting a number of years for spinal surgery.

The meeting comes after a whistleblower’s allegations about the care provided to the nine-year-old boy were publicly shared, including that he was allegedly removed from a surgery waiting list without his parent’s knowledge or consent.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, the decision was taken because Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) believed Harvey was in palliative care.

CHI said it cannot discuss a patient’s case due to confidentiality reasons, but The Irish Times understands there was surprise internally in the healthcare organisation about the allegations contained in the disclosure and it is examining files relating to Harvey’s care.

The boy’s parents, Gillian Sherratt and Stephen Morrison, have been engaged with Mr Harris and Ms Carroll MacNeill in recent months following the death of their son.

The Fine Gael politicians have pledged to hold an inquiry into children’s scoliosis and spinal care in light of a number of controversies in the area.

The four are to meet again on Wednesday afternoon to advance these discussions, with advocacy groups also due to attend.

Harvey Morrison Sherratt (9), who died in July, waited years for spinal surgery. Photograph: Family

Amanda Coughlan, co-lead of the paediatric advocacy group for children with spina bifida and or hydrocephalus, said the reports on the protected disclosure make it “very clear” the inquiry into spinal care must be on statutory footing to ensure full transparency.

“We are concerned this could be more widespread. That’s why we need to have all of our questions answered. It needs to be about transparency and accountability,” said Ms Coughlan, who will attend Wednesday’s meeting.

“We’re not getting the full picture. We’re getting different information and then having to piece it together like a jigsaw.”

Ms Sherratt described the allegations made in the protected disclosure as a “shock”.

“Even if Harvey was palliative, which I can say 100 per cent he was not, why is that not in his medical records? Why was he not linked to a palliative care team? It makes no sense.”

She said her son’s medical team “not once” mentioned during Harvey’s treatment that he required palliative care, adding that they would remember such a discussion.

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster in August received a draft timeline from CHI in respect of Harvey’s care. He sent this draft to Harvey’s parents for any input they might wish to give.

Mr Gloster has also said he would like to discuss the possibility of a HSE review of Harvey’s care with his parents.

In a statement, CHI said it received a copy of the protected disclosure on Monday, adding that it takes such disclosures “extremely seriously, and this will be examined in line with existing processes”.

“We value the trust placed in us by families and recognise that relationships with them are central to the care we provide to children and young people,” it said.

“We remain committed to fostering an open and transparent environment with them.”