Two people moved from Cork disability centre ‘for their own safety’ after incident with another resident

Two residents at a Cork city disability centre had to be moved to another house “for their own safety” after an incident with another resident, the health and safety watchdog has said.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) published 28 inspection reports on disability services including one on an unannounced visit to Cork City North 13 centre, a facility run by Horizons.

It was conducted on March 20th on foot of unsolicited information about the “quality of care and support provided to residents”.

At the time of the inspection, the provider was housing eight residents, a number of whom raised concerns about the behaviour of another resident.

One resident said this person, admitted in April of last year, was banging on doors throughout the home, which they said was “frightening”.

The resident stayed with a family member for a number of nights because they were “upset” in response to the incidents.

Another resident asked to speak to the inspector privately, telling them they were unhappy living there and did not feel safe there.

“One staff member told the inspector that in response to an incident two weeks before the inspection had taken place, they had to move two residents to another house ‘for their safety’,” the report notes.

Hiqa’s inspection also highlighted how the disability centre did not alert the chief inspector of an allegation or confirmed incident of abuse of resident in the centre within three working days.

A complaint was made regarding the quality of care and support provided to a resident in the centre in January of last year, the report said.

The complainant noted an alleged incident in November of last year where a resident had received marks to their arm which they stated had been caused by another person living in the centre.

“The alleged injury had been reviewed by staff nurses working in the centre where it had been deemed to be as a result of a medical issue,” the report said, adding that this was not reported to the Office of Chief Inspector.

A number of incidents were noted pertaining to the impact of one resident’s behaviour on others including banging and kicking doors in their home and going into residents’ bedrooms and waking them.

However, the report said there was no evidence to suggest this had been acknowledged or considered as “psychological abuse” and had not been reported.

The inspectors said residents were not protected from the risk of harm or from all forms of abuse.

In the compliance plan submitted to Hiqa, the provider confirmed the resident who was admitted in April of last year was no longer living in the centre. It also outlined plans to improve rostering and address staff shortages.