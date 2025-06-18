‘Nuclear option’ to close nursing homes must be used, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil on Wednesday that the interim report into nursing homes run by Emeis contained some 'very disturbing clear facts'. Photograph: PA

The “nuclear option” to close nursing homes for significant failings “has to be on the table”, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said, describing it as a “fundamental power” of the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa), the monitoring body.

Mr Martin told the Dáil it was up to the Health Service Executive “to resolve the consequential crisis that occurs when a decision to close is made.

“But we shouldn’t baulk from that decision because of that.”

He was responding to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who highlighted what they said was a lack of power at Hiqa.

Wednesday’s debate followed the publication of Hiqa’s interim report on the Emeis Ireland nursing homes – Beneavin Manor in Dublin and The Residence in Portlaoise on Tuesday night. Both featured in the recent RTÉ Investigates programme.

Mr Martin said there were some “very disturbing clear facts” in the report, citing the non-adherence to fire regulations.

“Now, to me, that’s a red alarm,” he said, adding that when fundamental issues like the health and safety of residents are at stake, then closure is an option.

Ms McDonald said it was clear Emeis did not fear Hiqa.

“Quite frankly, they didn’t give a toss about regulations or inspections,” she said.

“Little wonder, because Hiqa’s hands are tied behind its back. They don’t have the legal power to impose fines. The corporate entities that own these nursing homes are out of their reach. And Hiqa badly needs new powers”.

She asked how it took an RTÉ programme to expose a scandal when the report showed there were 198 allegations of abuse at a single nursing home.

The Dublin Central TD said 20 years ago, 30 per cent of nursing homes were in private hands but that had since risen to 80 per cent.

During testy exchanges, Mr Martin said Hiqa’s powers had been broadened since 2017 and stressed that “if there is a series of noncompliance as seems to be the case in respect of the interim report of Hiqa”, the option of closure “should be on the table”.

Ms McDonald said the culture of abuse “was obviously endemic, hard-wired into the operation of the homes, and went on for a very long time”.

Ms Bacik said trust in the model of private and for-profit nursing home care “has been shattered” since the RTÉ programme and that “faith in the system of inspections has also been greatly damaged”, requiring Government action.

The presentations of Hiqa’s chief executive and inspectors at Wednesday morning’s Oireachtas health committee had raised more questions than answers, she argued, claiming the chief inspector had been “frankly evasive” when asked about reports of abuse in a third nursing home.

Mr Martin said the power to cancel nursing home registrations existed and that it had been used in eight cases last year. “It can and has happened,” he said.