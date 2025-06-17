Almost 200 notifications alleging abuse of residents in nursing home at centre of safeguarding controversy

The Residence in Portlaoise: Almost 200 allegations of abuse in nursing home at centre of controversy. Photograph: Collins Photos

A nursing home at the centre of a safeguarding controversy had almost 200 notifications alleging abuse of residents over a 3½ year period, said a report from a health watchdog.

Minister of State for Older People Kieran O’Donnell on Tuesday night published the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA’s) interim report on regulatory oversight of two nursing homes – The Residence in Portlaoise and Beneavin Manor in Dublin, which are run by Emeis Ireland.

The report was requested following the airing of an RTÉ Investigates programme which made allegations of elder abuse and neglect.

The programme included footage of frail people, some of whom had dementia, allegedly being manhandled, “forced” down into chairs, left in incontinence pads for so long their clothes were soaked, being ignored when they pleaded for help to go to the toilet and having requests for simple activities like going for walks being fobbed off.

In a statement following the broadcast, Emeis Ireland apologised “unequivocally” to all residents and their families.

“We recognise and deeply regret the breach of trust that has occurred in relation to the service standards we promise, and for any failure to uphold the dignity of some residents at all times,” the company said. “These lapses fall short of the values and standards we set for ourselves as an organisation.”

In its interim report, Hiqa said between January 1st, 2022 and June 5th last, it had received 11 notifications of unexpected deaths residents in Beneavin Manor.

Furthermore, it said there were 70 notifications of serious incident or injury to a resident that required hospital admission or resulted in death; 198 notifications alleging suspected or confirmed incidents of abuse to residents, and 11 allegations of misconduct by the registered provider or a staff member.

In the second nursing home, The Residence in Portlaoise, there were 23 unexpected deaths of residents and 40 notifications alleging suspected or confirmed abuse of residents.

Hiqa’s report states that a high number of notifications received from a service does “not necessarily indicate a non-compliant service, and often means a strong culture of recognising and submitting incidents which fall into the required notification categories”.

The report said it is important to note that notifications are required where there is a suspicion or allegation of abuse, which may or may not be substantiated.

These allegations can include a wide range of incidents such as residents having altercations with other residents, the tone someone is spoken to in, through to more significant suspicions or allegations, it said .

In a statement, the Department of Health said the content and findings of the interim report is being considered along with a full report which is due from Hiqa by the end of this week.

Hiqa said the care depicted in the RTÉ programme “was wholly unacceptable and an offence to the human rights and dignity of those residents”.

“Hiqa is appalled by the way that residents were treated, and such treatment goes against the core values of Hiqa and its staff,” it added.

Hiqa representatives are appear before the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday morning.