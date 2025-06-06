Children’s Health Ireland funding from NTPF will resume imminently, says Department of Health

The NTPF suspended payments for what is known as insourcing arrangements at CHI, on foot of an internal report

Funding aimed at tackling waiting lists at hospitals operated by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) provided by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) will recommence imminently, the Department of Health has said.

The NTPF suspended payments for what is known as insourcing arrangements at CHI on foot of an internal report that suggested irregularities about the operation of the scheme.

Insourcing is where the NTPF buys care services to treat patients on waiting lists. This is provided in public hospitals outside core working hours or at weekends, and by staff in their own time. Staff and hospitals are paid additional money for providing these services.

The NTPF on Friday said that up to May it had paid for 115 children per week to be seen at special outpatient clinics at CHI hospitals. It said at the same time three children per week had been treated as an inpatient or day case under arrangements it had funded.

Until mid May this year it is understood that the NTPF paid €375,000 as part of insourcing arrangements at CHI.

It denied reports that 480 children per week had been funded each week for treatment at CHI until the suspension was put in place last week.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said: “The numbers mentioned reflect the insourcing initiatives approved to CHI, to reduce waiting lists through this mechanism.

“It does not, however, accurately reflect the actual level of insourcing activity that has so far taken place in 2025.

“Information from the NTPF is that only 64 inpatient and day case procedures (from a total of 2,700 approved for the year) have been progressed to date.

“In the case of outpatient department appointments, National Treatment Purchase Fund has advised that there are approximately 115 appointments per week being delivered in this way.”

The department said any patient already scheduled before the temporary suspension was put in place would be treated as planned.

“We anticipate that the funding of insourcing by the National Treatment Purchase Fund at CHI will recommence imminently,” the department said.