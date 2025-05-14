Over 2,200 families of children who received hip surgeries over 15 year period written to by CHI

A spokesperson for Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she is conscious of the concern that will be felt by all patients and families affected

A total of 2,259 families of children who received hip surgery over a 15 year period have received letters in advance of the publication of an audit on unnecessary surgeries.

Last July, it was announced an independent review into hip surgeries in children would be carried out to examine if the developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH) surgery was required in all cases.

The review is looking at a random, anonymised sample of dysplasia of the hip surgeries, between 2021 and 2023, at Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) hospital sites, as well as the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Cappagh (NOHC).

It has been examining whether the criteria used for surgical intervention varied between the three hospitals and if surgery was required in all cases. The report is expected to be published shortly.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, CHI said it wrote to 1,757 parents of children and young people who underwent any type of hip surgery for DDH in its hospitals, dating back to 2010.

Furthermore, NOHC wrote to 502 parents of patients who underwent DDH surgery in the hospital, and this group of patients will continue to be monitored to skeletal maturity.

CHI said the letters were sent on the age of the children, as children up to the age of 16 years are treated in CHI – the number represents all of the patients who potentially fall within the scope of follow up to skeletal maturity.

“CHI and NOHC will communicate further with families when the clinical audit is complete and any required additional steps will be taken as part of an action plan,” the statement said.

“We recognise the concerns of our patients’ families and are committed to expediting the audit process, publishing the findings and implementing any required actions. When the audit is complete, we will prioritise open and transparent communication with our patient families.”

A spokesman for Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she notes the publication of the number of letters sent by CHI and NOHC

“The Minister is very conscious of the concern that will be felt by all patients and families affected,” the spokesman said

“The audit process is nearing completion and the Minister has been advised that it will be finalised and completed imminently.”

He added: “The Minister will be in a position to comment further once the audit is published.”

CHI has come under consistent pressure in recent months, particularly in relation to the provision of orthopaedic services for children.

A recent report published by the Health Information and Quality Authority into the use of unlicensed metal springs in spinal procedures on three children in Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin found children were “not protected from the risk of harm”.

A third report, by orthopaedic consultant Selvadurai Nayagam, is also being carried out in relation to adverse surgical outcomes.