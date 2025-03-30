Healthcare unions agree to suspend industrial action

Healthcare unions have agreed to suspend a work-to-rule action that was due to begin on Monday.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Forsa, Connect, Unite, and the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association have taken the decision following 22 hours of engagement between unions and the HSE in the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Members will now consider the proposals to recruit and retain staff into the public health service and improve recruitment processes and workforce planning.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said challenges around safe staffing had intensified over the last 18 months.

“While progress has been made with the HSE in these proposals on ensuring that vacant posts will be filled and streamlining the approval process to undo the delaying bureaucracy around the process of filling vacant posts,” she said.

Head of Fórsa’s Health and Welfare Division, Ashley Connolly said the decision was made to stand down industrial action to allow time to consider the proposals.

Eoin Drummey of Unite said that the proposals would be subject to a ballot of members.

Brian Mc Avinue, Connect Trade Union added that there was “still a body of work to be done on the commitments made on delivering direct employment.”

