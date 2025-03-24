Unions accuse HSE of failing to take proposed work to rule seriously

The proposed work to rule centres on staffing issues in the heatlh service.

Unions representing more than 80,000 HSE staff due to take industrial action from next Monday have accused HSE management of failing take the threat of widespread disruption seriously after talks intended to avert the action quickly broke down on Monday.

The unions described the HSE approach to the talks as “lax” and “cavalier”.

Members of five unions, Fórsa, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, Unite, Connect and the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) are all due to commence a work to rule next week in a move that is expected to cause a substantial impact on services at hospitals and other healthcare settings across the country.

Notice of the action was served by the unions two weeks ago and last week the HSE requested talks intended to address some of the issues involved in the dispute, which is centred on staffing levels.

Shortly after the meeting between senior union officials and the chief executive of the HSE on Monday morning, however, the unions accused the HSE of displaying “a cavalier attitude” to the dispute.

It suggested the talks had not yielded any progress and said the HSE was not properly engaging with unions.

“Despite asking trade unions to meet this morning in a bid to explore options for avoiding planned action, the Health Service Executive is demonstrating a lax approach to upcoming industrial action which is to begin next Monday,” a spokesperson said.

“Unions have given the employer over three weeks’ notice to plan around what will be mass disruption to the health service, yet no formal derogations have been sought by the employer or no real contingency planning has been done.

“The fact of the matter is this dispute will begin next Monday. The HSE have not taken this process seriously and have chosen to walk away before matters can be dealt with.”

HSE sources expressed surprise at the accusation and said the latest in a series of meetings intended to address the impact of the industrial action should it go ahead is proceeding as scheduled on Monday afternoon.

The dispute is focused on measures introduced over the past year by the HSE to control budgets. Its Pay and Numbers Strategy, under which the number of staff employed by the organisation has been capped at just over 133,000 this year, is seen as a necessary move to control costs at an organisation where budget overruns have come to be regarded as an annual occurrence.

It points to substantial increases in staff numbers in recent years and contends staff in key areas continue to be hired despite the limits set.

The unions argue the manner in which the limits started to be set last year, based on a census of staff on December 31st, 2023, was arbitrary. They say about 3,000 posts were effectively lost because they were vacant at the time.

The HSE argues thousands of others that were not properly funded at the time were regularised.

Separately, the Psychiatric Nurses’ Association, which is not affiliated to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and so not involved in Monday morning’s talks, is due to start industrial action this Wednesday. The union says talks are still ongoing but the scheduled work to rule is currently expected to proceed.

The HSE has been approached for comment.