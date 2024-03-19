Volunteers drove more than 2m kilometres last year bringing cancer patients to and from chemotherapy

Stomach cancer survivor Jacinta Farrelly from Co Cavan, who used the Irish Cancer Society's transport service last year, says it was a lifeline.

Volunteer drivers covered 2.3 million kilometres last year bringing patients to and from chemotherapy treatments.

The statistics have been released by the Irish Cancer Society in advance of Daffodil Day on Friday, its flagship fundraiser each year.

The charity said last year the volunteer drivers took more than 2,200 cancer patients to and from chemotherapy treatments.

“That amounts to a 30 per cent increase last year in demand for the Irish Cancer Society’s transport service,” it said.

Stomach cancer survivor Jacinta Farrelly from Co Cavan was one of those who used it. She said it was a lifeline during her treatment.

She said: “I was diagnosed with stomach cancer in December 2022 and my chemotherapy started a month or two later. My sister came with me a lot and that was great of her but I didn’t want her doing that all the time, and then I found the Irish Cancer Society’s transport service.

“I thought it might take a while to hear back from them but I emailed in the morning and within minutes I had an email back telling me the service was available, and all I had to do was let them know three days in advance of my treatment and a driver would be provided for me.”

Ms Farrelly was up and down from Cavan every two weeks with the volunteer drivers. “The care was great, they had masks, boxes of tissues, bottles of water ... I didn’t really understand a lot about the Irish Cancer Society until I needed them, and campaigns like Daffodil Day are so important for them to be able to provide these kind of services to people,” she said.

Demand for other Irish Cancer Society services also grew in 2023, including for the society’s support line and daffodil centres, which have seen a 31 per cent year-on-year increase.

The number of night nursing shifts, which allow cancer patients to die at home surrounded by loved ones, also rose in 2023.

Chief executive of the society Averil Power said 42,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Ireland. “The Irish Cancer Society aims to be there for every one of them. But the state provides just 5 per cent of our funding. To meet the increasing demand for our services we need to raise over €25 million this year,” she said.

Daffodil Day takes place on Friday March 22nd. Collections will take place in towns and shopping centres across the country on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd.

People can get involved or donate at cancer.ie.