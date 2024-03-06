Limerick hospital non-urgent surgeries postponed for a second day because of emergency department surge

According to the HSE’s TrolleyGar figures, there were 62 admitted patients waiting for a bed at UHL this morning – 21 in its ED and 41 on wards

All elective surgeries are being postponed for the second day in a row at a number of midwest hospitals.

The University of Limerick hospital group, consisting of University Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, St John’s Hospital Limerick and Croom orthopaedic clinic, have postponed all non-emergency operations.

The group blamed an “exceptionally high number of unwell medical patients” presenting at emergency departments (EDs) for the surge. Since March 1st 1,716 patients have presented at the emergency department, a daily average of 245 patients.

Only operations for urgent and time-critical patients, including cancer patients, are going ahead. The surge meant that 73 people were waiting in University Hospital Limerick’s emergency department for a bed.

Scheduled or elective activity will remain under review as UHL deals with the high numbers of sick people at the hospital in the coming days, it said.

Meanwhile, a Limerick pharmacist has told of how the first knowledge general practitioners and pharmacies had of a request from the HSE for assistance in easing pressure on University Hospital Limerick was through the media.

I think the issue is that we have a rising population and an aging population, and that inevitably is going to place continuing demand for what used to be a winter surge in demand — Dr Michael Kelleher - Lahinch GP

There was no communication directly from the HSE Niall O’Sullivan told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland. “The first we heard of it was through the media on RTÉ news. And unfortunately, that’s quite a common occurrence. So the hospital group are asking for both GPs and pharmacies to step up and assist them with this issue. But there was no communication from the HSE to say, ‘listen, can we have your assistance or help here?’”

Lahinch GP Dr Michael Kelleher added that capacity remained a key issue and there was a need for more beds, more step-down options and more community services to support step-down services. General practice provided preventive care which could help reduce the need for hospital visits, but there were limits to the level of support that general practice could offer, he warned.

“I think the issue is that we have a rising population and an ageing population, and that inevitably is going to place continuing demand for what used to be a winter surge in demand. And in the hospital sector that is now an all year round demand. And that’s not going to change because our population is rising and ageing. We’ll have four times as many people over 85, in under 25 years. And we simply have to build up the capacity to cope with that. In the short term, we’re going to have lots of issues like are occurring in Limerick currently.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has ruled out the reopening of closed emergency departments in midwest regional hospitals to combat the chronic trolley crisis at University Hospital Limerick.

Mr Varadkar said in the Dáil it was the expert advice that centralised services were better “even though I know that must sound absurd to people who are experiencing overcrowding”.

He told Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea that expert emergency department consultants had advised that reopening closed emergency departments “isn’t the right way to go” when resources were already spread thinly.

The Limerick TD appealed for the Government to consider reopening at least one of three closed emergency departments in the region including Ennis and Nenagh hospitals.