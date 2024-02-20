Investigation opens after death of girl (16) in University Hospital Limerick

The UL Hospitals Group has opened an internal investigation into the death of a girl (16) who died in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) three weeks ago.

There were 113 patients on trolleys in corridors and wards at the hospital on January 29th, the day the girl died.

She was rushed to UHL suffering from breathing difficulties, it was reported. The girl had been admitted to the hospital’s resuscitation area before being deemed well enough to be transferred to a trolley in a corridor. Her condition deteriorated and she returned to the resuscitation area where she later died, the Irish Independent reported.

On the day of her death, January 29th, UHL was by far the busiest in the country with 113 patients on trolleys, including 54 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and 59 on trolleys on wards, according to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Under the HSE Incident Management Framework, all major incidents are initially put through a preliminary assessment that will then assist in classifying the seriousness of each incident.

When a patient suffers harm it is regarded as a Category 1 incident and will be subject to a review.

The inquiry opened by the UL Hospitals Group is the second internal inquiry into the death of a female teenager at UHL in as many years.

Aoife Johnston (16) – from Shannon, Co Clare, who developed meningitis – died after remaining on a trolley for 12 hours in the overcrowded emergency department in UHL in December 2022.

In her case, a review into her death at UHL has led to an independent judge-led investigation.

An HSE internal review found overcrowding in the hospital was “endemic”.

On February 1st, the teenager’s family and friends gathered for her funeral. The same day, during a debate in the Seanad, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly defended the Government’s handling of the overcrowding crisis in Limerick.

“In 2019, the hospital budget was €265 million. It is now €315 million. There has been a large increase in money, workforce and beds,” said Mr Donnelly.

“In the emergency department, extra emergency medicine consultants have been sanctioned.”

Responding to a motion by senators calling for the Government to do more to alleviate the pressures in UHL, Mr Donnelly said: “The core message is that we will continue to invest in UHL and in the hospital group. We will continue to invest in the workforce and in beds.”

ULHG confirmed that a preliminary assessment has been carried out in line with the HSE Incident Management Framework and the findings from this assessment will be shared with the teenager’s family pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

“We are in direct contact with [her] mother on these matters and it would be inappropriate to comment further,” a statement said.

