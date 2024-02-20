Assessment conducted after death of girl (16) in University Hospital Limerick

A preliminary assessment has been carried out into the death of a 16-year-old girl in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) three weeks ago.

The result of a postmortem, which are due to be communicated to her family soon, will inform any decision on whether to formally investigate the teenager’s death, according to health sources.

There were 113 patients on trolleys in corridors and wards at the hospital on January 29th, the day the girl died.

The girl was suffering breathing difficulties when she attended the emergency department at UHL accompanied by a family member. She had been in hospital for a procedure some weeks before.

READ MORE

She was initially admitted to a resuscitation area but later transferred out of it after suffering distress. When her condition deteriorated, she was returned to the resuscitation area where she later died.

On the day of her death, January 29th, UHL was by far the busiest in the country with 113 patients on trolleys, including 54 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and 59 on trolleys on wards, according to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Under the HSE Incident Management Framework, all major incidents are initially put through a preliminary assessment that will then assist in classifying the seriousness of each incident.

University of Limerick Hospitals Group, which includes UHL, confirmed that a preliminary assessment has been carried out in line with the HSE Incident Management Framework and the findings from this assessment will be shared with the teenager’s family pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

“We are in direct contact with [her] mother on these matters and it would be inappropriate to comment further,” a statement said.

The group expressed “sincere condolences” to the family and friends of the girl who died on their “devastating loss”.

Aoife Johnston (16) – from Shannon, Co Clare, who developed meningitis – died after remaining on a trolley for 12 hours in the overcrowded emergency department in UHL in December 2022.

In her case, a review into her death at UHL has led to an independent judge-led investigation.

An HSE internal review found overcrowding in the hospital was “endemic”.

On February 1st, the teenager’s family and friends gathered for her funeral. The same day, during a debate in the Seanad, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly defended the Government’s handling of the overcrowding crisis in Limerick.

“In 2019, the hospital budget was €265 million. It is now €315 million. There has been a large increase in money, workforce and beds,” said Mr Donnelly.

“In the emergency department, extra emergency medicine consultants have been sanctioned.”

Responding to a motion by senators calling for the Government to do more to alleviate the pressures in UHL, Mr Donnelly said: “The core message is that we will continue to invest in UHL and in the hospital group. We will continue to invest in the workforce and in beds.”