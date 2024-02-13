National Children’s Hospital cost rises to over €2bn, Donnelly confirms

The costs and delivery date for the megaproject have been consistently revised upwards and delayed for years, with the latest indication that substantial completion will take place in late October this year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The cost of the National Children’s Hospital has risen to more than €2 billion, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has told Cabinet.

At a meeting of the Government this morning, Mr Donnelly confirmed the full cost including commissioning has now risen to more than €2 billion.

The last publicly available estimate for the total cost was €1.7 billion.

In a statement released on Tuesday lunchtime, the Government confirmed the total capital and current budget sanctioned for the project was now €2.24 billion.

Included in this are the design build and equipping costs, including satellite centres at Tallaght and Connolly hospitals, and a separate €360 million for the integration and transition of services to the NCH.

It said the new increase in the budget will address areas identified in a 2019 report into the project carried out by consultancy firm PWC.

The costs and delivery date for the megaproject have been consistently revised upwards and delayed for years, with the latest indication that substantial completion will take place in late October this year.

However, it will take several more months to finish the hospital through fit-out and commissioning processes, with a real prospect that no child will be treated in the hospital before the next general election.

Members of the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee have long speculated that the final cost would rise above €2 billion, and may not receive patients until 2026.

Mr Donnelly told RTÉ News at One it would be April or May of 2025 before the first patients can be admitted to the new Children’s Hospital, but only if the contractor BAM “meets its own deadline” of completion by October 29th, 2024.

He appealed to the contractor to stick to the deadline, saying the hospital which will be “transformative” when it opens. The Minister was adamant that none of the funds will be towards claims made by BAM for extra funds. Of the €770million claim from BAM, €645 million has been adjudicated and less than three per cent awarded, he said with the remaining €123 million yet to be adjudicated on.

It had been known since 2019 that the cost of the hospital was going to be higher than the original figure with additional costs identified, since then the combination of Covid and the war in Ukraine had “significant increased building inflation and those costs fall to the state.”

Mr Donnelly acknowledged that the contractor could take further legal action in relation to costs, but as far as the Government was concerned the additional funding approved by Cabinet was the final cost.

“This is an expensive hospital. It is an expensive design. It is an expensive size. It is not the most expensive hospital in the world, but there is a lot of money that Irish people are paying,” he said. “What I would say is, if there is a silver lining to that, is we are getting a huge amount in return for that money in terms of children’s health care. This is going to be transformative.”