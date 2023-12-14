Number of people hospitalised with dog bites rises by over 50% in decade

A total of 3,158 patients were hospitalised with a dog bite diagnosis between 2012 and 2021.

The number of people hospitalised with dog bites has risen by over 50 per cent in a decade, a new study shows.

“This is a major public issue which has demonstrably not been sufficiently addressed by the existing legislation and its implementation,” according to the study published in the December edition of the Irish Medical Journal.

A total of 3,158 patients were hospitalised with a dog bite diagnosis between 2012 and 2021, with the rate of hospitalisation rising by 55 per cent over this time.

The findings emphasise the importance of improving dog control legislation and enforcement and of developing effective policies to reduce risk and protect the public, the study authors say.

With the highest rates among children aged up to 14, policy interventions should specially address this risk, the authors from the Department of Agriculture, University of Limerick and National Health Intelligence Unit say.

Three-quarters of cases involved open wounds and 7.3 per cent fractures. Some 751 patients (24 per cent) suffered a facial wound.

The age at which people were hospitalised for dog bites increased over the decade, from 29.1 years to 35.2 years. Men and women were equally affected.

Over half of the patients - 56 per cent - required a procedure under general anaesthetic, a figure the study says “appears high”. Plastic surgery was needed in 42 per cent of cases.

Fourteen individual patients were diagnosed with sepsis, a serious life-threatening emergency. “Less than five” died.

Most of who were bitten - 86 per cent - were admitted as emergencies while 13 per cent were elective admissions. Some 42 cases involved pregnant women or newborns.

Louth, Kerry and Roscommon consistently recorded the highest incidence of dog-bites over the period. Kilkenny, Offaly and Dublin had the lowest rates. Proximity to a hospital may play a role here, the study says.

The actual number of dog bites is “undoubtedly” greater than can be estimated from hospital discharge records, according to the authors.

Last March, the Government published the report of a working group on the control of dogs, which recommended updating the 1986 Control of Dogs Act, more dog wardens and a public awareness campaign on responsible dog ownership.

Globally, the study notes, dog bites account for millions of injuries each year, leading to severe outcomes, including temporary or permanent disability, psychological trauma, distress, anxiety and risk of early death.