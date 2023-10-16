National children’s hospital board complained of ‘fragmented’ work on Dublin site

The State board behind the national children’s hospital has complained of “fragmented and non-sequential” work on the Dublin site, as the delayed €2 billion project nears completion.

In July board minutes published on Monday, the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) also said only a “limited” number of personnel were at work on the site near St James’s Hospital in the west of the city.

But contractors BAM disputed such claims, saying more than 1,000 people were working consistently to finish the building.

The internal board records came to light days before a Thursday hearing of the Public Accounts Committee at which the NPHDB will provide new “guidance” to the Dáil panel on the projected time frame for completing the building.

In advance of that meeting, the schedule remains unclear. The project started before the Covid-19 pandemic but was beset with delays and cost overruns, with some €1.36 billion of the original €1.43 billion budget already spent.

Although the hospital is said to be more than 90 per cent complete, the State board and BAM Contractors Ltd are in dispute over €700 million in claims for additional work and variations.

At a time of high inflation, the Government has acknowledged that delays mean the project will cost more than the budget set in 2018 but there is no sign of a breakthrough to end the dispute.

Asked about timing, the NPHDB said BAM’s latest work programme was “subject to review” to assess whether it was compliant with contract requirements. The reviewer is the Employer’s Representative, an independent body that rules on contractual matters.

“The date of substantial completion is informed by a contractually compliant contractor’s programme and the contractor’s delivery of that programme,” the board said.

The July 12th board minutes said a contractually compliant programme remained outstanding at that time, although BAM had committed to providing such a document the following week.

Asked about those minutes, the contractor said: “BAM confirms, as is a matter of public record, that it submitted a work programme as committed in mid-July. BAM’s full focus is on the completion of the New Children’s Hospital for the benefit of Irish families.”

The NPHDB minutes said: “It was advised that, from an on-site walk-through, there appeared to be a fragmented and non-sequential approach being taken to the work by the limited number of personnel on-site.

“The board discussed a number of technical and quality issues on-site. There is some delay in these issues being addressed. It was added that there are examples of high-quality finishes on-site, which indicates that the required standard is achievable.”

Still, BAM described the July minutes as “historical documents” and said records from more recent board meetings were withheld or not yet published.

“The project is fully resourced and always has been for the planned work scope and BAM has always ensured it is properly resourced,” BAM said.

“We remain working closely with our client and the project team to deliver the hospital within the shortest possible time frame.”