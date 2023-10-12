Minister accused of stalling on proposal to ban disposable vapes

The disagreement regarding disposable vapes concerned whether to press ahead with a narrowly defined ban on sales to children or to delay and address other vape-related issues in the same legislation. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Opposition parties have accused Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly of stalling on moves to ban disposable vapes.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall claimed Mr Donnelly was “kicking the can down the road” on the proposal, and on plans to impose restrictions on vaping flavours and advertising.

Speaking at the Oireachtas health committee, Mr Donnelly vowed to “come down very hard” on vaping by banning disposable vapes, imposing restrictions on flavoured products and packaging and imposing point of sale restrictions.

However, he said his immediate priority was to pass legislation banning the sale of vaping products to children as soon as possible.

Mr Donnelly rejected a series of amendments put forward by Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats at committee stage consideration of the Public Health (Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill 2023. It provides for a ban on the sale of vapes to under-18s, as well a licensing system for tobacco and vaping products.

The Opposition amendments, if accepted, would delay the Bill by at least six months, the Minister said, as it would again have to go through an EU notification process.

Ms Shortall said it was “ludicrous” to be moving ahead with only one issue relating to vaping when a Bill capable of addressing all issues was before the committee.

Accusing the Minister of “kicking the can down the road”, she said it was “a cod” for him to be talking about a second bill. “You’re all over the media saying you will address these issues and you have the opportunity now but you’re passing it up.”

Mr Donnelly said he would not do anything that might slow down a ban on the sale of vapes to children. “Let’s get on with it,” he urged the committee.

When Ms Shortall insisted on formal votes on the amendments, Mr Donnelly accused her of “playing politics”.

The Bill passed through committee stage with one amendment, providing for a review of the legislation after one year. Having initially indicated this amendment could result in delay, the Minister later clarified that it would not. Later, his department confirmed the review clause will not require EU notification.

“The Minister for Health intends to proceed with the remaining stages of the legislative process (report stage in Dáil and all stages in Seanad) in the coming weeks and ban the sale of vaping products to under 18s as soon as possible,” a spokeswoman said.