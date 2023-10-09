About 17,000 women in Northern Ireland to have smear tests rechecked

About 17,000 women in Northern Ireland will have their smear tests rechecked. File photograph: Getty Images

About 17,000 women in Northern Ireland will have their smear tests rechecked by the Southern health trust as part of a major review dating back to 2008.

The trust said that some women will have to be recalled to have their tests taken again.

A report from the Royal College of Pathologists (RCPath) found although the majority of negative results issued by the trust’s laboratory screening service were correct, a significant number of women are likely to have had negative screening results that would have been identified as potentially abnormal by other laboratories.

The Southern Trust runs Craigavon Area Hospital, Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, Lurgan Hospital and South Tyrone Hospital as well as Armagh Community Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital in Armagh.

READ MORE

In what the trust called a “precautionary measure”, records of about 17,000 women screened between January 1st, 2008, and October 2021 will be reviewed.

The purpose of the review is to look again for abnormalities to double check that the correct information was provided.

In the majority of cases, the trust said, they will be able to review the previous smear, which is stored in the laboratory, but in some cases women will be invited to attend for a further smear test.

Women whose records will be reviewed will be contacted with further information.

The cervical screening programme looks for changes in cells which, without treatment, could develop into cancer.

In July 2022, senior laboratory staff notified the trust’s management team that they had concerns about performance in some steps of their laboratory’s screening system.

The trust commissioned the Royal College of Pathologists to undertake an independent assessment of its cervical screening services.

Dr Stephen Austin, medical director for Southern Trust, said the report identified “performance issues” in the laboratory.

“We have been working with colleagues in the Public Health Agency on a series of actions to improve both service provision and oversight,” he said.

“The Southern Trust is very conscious of the anxiety this report may cause to women. As medical director, I apologise on behalf of the trust for what has happened. Today we are issuing personal letters to all of the women potentially affected.

“The vast majority of women screened by the Southern Trust over this period will be unaffected and therefore if you do not receive a letter from us, your records have not been identified as needing review,” he said.

“A Freephone helpline has been set up to answer questions or concerns. The Freephone number is 0800 9520255 and it will be available Monday to Friday from 9am to 6.30pm and from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 14 and Sunday October 15 2023.” – PA