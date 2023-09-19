United Nations ‘losing credibility’ over failure to stop war and famine, says Higgins

World leaders and other delegates attend the United Nations general assembly on Tuesday in New York. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The United Nations is “losing credibility”, President Michael D Higgins has said, criticising the organisation over its inability to stop war and manage migration.

On Tuesday, Mr Higgins used his opening address at the National Ploughing Championship in Ratheniska, Co Laois to take aim at UN in New York, where political leaders including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have gathered, stating: “More and more, the UN is falling, is losing credibility.

“It is unable to stop war, it is unable to end famine, it is unable to stop conflicts, it is unable to manage migration.”

Mr Higgins said the organisation could be “saved” by the influence of countries like Ireland which “have no other aim or ambition other than a safe, sustainable, peaceful world”.

US president Joe Biden has called on the world to stand with Ukraine in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

World leaders are gathering at the UN general assembly in New York this week, with US president Joe Biden appealing on Tuesday to world leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian invaders.

Mr Higgins touched on a variety of topics during his opening speech, including global food security and the need to make “deeper changes” in the fight against climate change.

The President said those who had contributed the least to climate change were suffering the most, referencing the impact of the crisis on areas such as sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr Higgins also alluded to the ongoing debate about Ireland’s handling of Covid-19, saying people didn’t “suffer equally” during the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after he gave his opening address, Mr Higgins welcomed news that the Government was moving ahead with plans to establish a Covid inquiry.

“I welcome… that there’s going to be a thorough review and there should be, and there should be a frank review,” he said, adding that there should be attention paid to the “aspects coming to the fore in nursing homes”.

The President, who tested positive for and recovered from Covid-19 in March of 2022, said that “people didn’t suffer equally during Covid”

He was speaking after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said both the Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) made mistakes during the pandemic.

Speaking in New York, where he attended the UN Sustainable Development Conference, Mr Varadkar said that on reflection there should have been no easing of restrictions ahead of Christmas 2020 in light of the emergence of the Alpha variant of the virus.

Both the Government and Nphet had made “the wrong call”, the Taoiseach said.

“Nphet proposed one form of reopening which would have meant a lot of social interactions in private houses while the Government proposed a different reopening plan which involved some hospitality and some private houses.”

In January 2021, after the Christmas season, more than 1,500 deaths were recorded due to Covid – the single worst month during the pandemic.

In a new autobiography, former chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he still cannot understand why pubs and restaurants were allowed to remain open over that Christmas despite the clear Nphet advice.

“I cannot say that all of the deaths in January 2021 could have been prevented. But I think we should have prevented a lot more of them.”