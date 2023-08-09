New Covid variant in Ireland more transmissable than previous strains, HSE says

There has been no significant increase in infection severity observed in the State in recent weeks, the HSE has said. Photograph: iStock

The new Covid variant ‘Eris’ has been detected in Ireland, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has confirmed.

The HSE said the variant is “more transmissible” than previous circulating variants and has been associated with outbreaks, including in hospitals, “in Ireland and elsewhere”.

“There is currently no evidence of increased clinical severity of infection but people are still advised to follow Covid-19 prevention measures,” a HSE spokesman said on Wednesday.

The ‘Eris’ variant is a descendant of Omicron and has been detected in the UK and US.

READ MORE

The health service added there has been no significant increase in infection severity observed in the State in recent weeks.

“The number of patients in ICU that had Covid-19 infection did increase slightly during July, but remains overall low,” the HSE said in a statement.

“However, as in previous waves, when Covid-19 case numbers increase substantially, there is a corresponding increase in hospital and ICU admissions and we are experiencing that now.”

There were 408 people in hospital with the virus on Wednesday morning, with 13 of those in ICU.

Dr Edward Mathews, deputy general secretary of the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) said surges in Covid infections would be “a significant issue” over the coming weeks and months and there needed to be “serious measures implemented” to prevent the spread of infections in hospitals and to ensure adequate staffing.

“This means we need strong and consistent public health advice and messaging to reduce the spread of Covid in the community and reduce the numbers of people who need to attend hospitals or who are admitted while also being infected with Covid,” he said.

“It also means we need to see a plan being put forward for tackling the unusually high hospital overcrowding levels we’ve been seeing this summer.

“Overcrowded hospitals lead to higher rates of Covid spread, and if new variants are circulating over the coming weeks we cannot afford to let overcrowding escalate to the level of the extraordinary crisis we saw last winter or to any extent which endangers patients and staff.”

St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny said it is continuing to advise patients to only attend its emergency department “if absolutely necessary” and not to bring children unless they are ill.

The hospital said due to increased infection control measures required at this time for Covid-19, it was temporarily suspending hospital visiting, except for those visiting the maternity unit and exceptional circumstances as determined by each ward manager.

University Hospital Galway is also continuing to deal with a Covid-19 outbreak affecting multiple wards while its emergency department is experiencing “very high attendances”.

“The high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability,” a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

Sligo University Hospital is also dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak which is affecting two wards. Visiting restrictions are in place in these wards.