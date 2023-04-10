Overcrowding fears prompt HSE to urge public to consider alternatives to emergency department

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster has urged the public to 'consider all options' before attending an ED. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has urged people to “consider all options” before attending a hospital emergency department, amid expectations of a post-Easter surge in overcrowding.

With over 500 patients on trolleys most days and staffing affected by the Easter holidays, hospitals are expected to come under pressure on Tuesday.

The Easter weekend was busy in most hospitals, with long waiting times for non-urgent cases attending ED, according to the HSE.

“We know that hospitals will experience pressure coming into Tuesday morning,” said HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster on Monday. “Substantial work over the weekend has been of some benefit but the position remains challenging. In as much as possible we want to reduce discomfort for the public and staff and part of that response lies in the use of all options.”

Injury units treat injuries that are not life-threatening, such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns, he pointed out.

Last week, the Irish Nurses and Midwives called on the HSE to take “specific steps” such as increasing discharges and accessing additional patient pathways in the private sector and the community in order to avoid overcrowding after Monday’s bank holiday.

The HSE said each hospital group has implemented plans to alleviate local overcrowding and staff continue to identify patients suitable for discharge home or to community beds.

Covid-19 continues to add to the burden on the health service, with more than 300 hospitalised patients testing positive for the virus each day this month, bar one. Fifteen of these were in intensive care on Monday.

The HSE is also asking people to exercise care and safety on the roads, with poor weather conditions being experienced in many parts.