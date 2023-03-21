Almost 400 norovirus cases recorded in first 10 weeks of year, says HSE

A total of 394 cases of norovirus have been reported so far in 2023, almost four times the number of cases for the same period in 2022. File photograph: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Almost 400 cases of norovirus have been recorded in Ireland in the first 10 weeks of this year, according to the HSE.

A total of 394 cases of norovirus have been reported so far in 2023, almost four times the number of cases for the same period in 2022, when 109 cases were reported.

Also known as the winter vomiting bug, norovirus is a virus that is easily spread between people and causes sudden onset of vomiting and diarrhoea.

Young children and elderly people have been the most affected with half of cases aged over 65 years and 28 per cent of cases aged under 5 years.

The HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), has asked people to be aware of the symptoms of norovirus and to learn how to stop the spread of infection as cases of the virus increase in Ireland.

Dr Paul McKeown, HSPC consultant in public health medicine, HSE, said that norovirus lasts for a long time on surfaces: “If you touch a surface contaminated with norovirus and then touch your mouth, this can make you sick,” he said.

“Cleaning your hands with soap and water is the best protection against catching norovirus and it is important to note that alcohol hand gels do not work against the virus.”

People who are ill with norovirus should stay at home and not go to work or school and should avoid visiting nursing homes or hospitals until 48 hours after their symptoms have gone, Dr McKeown said.

“This is the best way to protect other, often vulnerable people. If you or any family members develop forceful vomiting, do not visit your GPs surgery without phoning ahead first.

“It is often impossible to prevent norovirus however, taking good hygiene measures around someone who is infected can reduce your chance of getting infected,” he added.

To prevent the spread of norovirus, frequent handwashing is recommended, including before eating or preparing food and after using the bathroom.

Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of contaminated surfaces using bleach immediately after an episode of the illness and the immediate removal and washing of clothing or linens that may be contaminated after an episode of the illness are also recommended.

The HSE also recommend that vomit and/or faeces are flushed or discarded in the toilet and that the surrounding area is kept clean to prevent spread of the virus.

Norovirus infection is usually mild and lasts a day or two. However, young children and elderly people can become very sick, according to Dr McKeown.

People who get sick with norovirus can still spread the infection after their symptoms have gone, and there is no treatment for the virus.

“As a result of pandemic restrictions, there was very little norovirus reported in the last few years, but over the last number of months, cases are beginning to rise again,” Dr McKeown said.

“In the US and the UK, they have seen quite high levels of norovirus that are continuing to rise. It is possible that levels of norovirus in Ireland will continue to rise further.”

The public are being urged to visit the HSE website to find out more about the norovirus. In addition, new guidance on managing norovirus in residential care settings has been published by the HPSC here.