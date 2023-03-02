Thirty patients still to be evacuated from Wexford hospital after blaze

Thirty patients who were in Wexford General Hospital when a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon are still to be transferred out this morning after an evacuation effort involving the emergency services, private companies and voluntary bodies.

A “major emergency” was declared at the 280-bed hospital, and an investigation is under way into where and how the fire started. Some 100 ambulances were involved in the effort to evacuate patients to other hospitals.

A senior officer with Wexford fire services has said that the damage to the hospital building is “medium to small”. The fire was “not large” and had been confined to a small area in a plant room on the roof of the building.

Ray Murphy told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that he expected the hospital could be “back up and running” within days.

The fire occurred in a section over a central hub that included maternity and paediatric wards, as well as the intensive care unit, he explained. The plant room contained the heating system, ventilation, air conditioning along with flammable material, all of which would have been “very, very safe” when operating under normal conditions, he said.

Mr Murphy said he suspected it was a piece of equipment that started the fire. “Maybe a pump. Or it could have been a mortar or a belt or something to that effect. But that still remains to be analysed.”

Fire damage on the roof of Wexford General Hospital. Photograph: Mary Browne

Fortunately the fire service was familiar with the building and already had a plan in place, added Mr Murphy. There was a very strong fire safety team in the hospital too. He said he would expect the hospital to reopen very soon, within days.

“We know they can certainly start getting back up and running in days. But obviously to get the 207 patients back in, it’s going to take probably weeks and months. But I can see the hospital turning this around. Certainly in the next couple of days, they’re going to start putting the building together again.”

‘War-like’ effort

Meanwhile, the Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Cllr George Lawlor, has commended emergency services for the “war-like effort” to evacuate patients and contain the fire which broke out at Wexford general hospital on Wednesday.

Cllr Lawlor told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that, of the 207 patients in the hospital, only 30 remained in the facility still requiring transfer.

The “remarkable war-like effort” had been co-ordinated between the emergency services and various voluntary and private bodies such as the Order of Malta, the Irish Red Cross, the Civil Defence, and companies including the Lifeline Private Ambulance to ensure that patients were efficiently and speedily transferred.

“It was a logistical nightmare in reality. And it’s remarkable that we were down to the figure of 30 patients. Patients who were in intensive care and mothers with babies in incubators, newborn babies.”

Cllr Lawlor said it had been a distressing time for staff, one of whom was his daughter, a nurse, whom he understood accompanied a patient who was transferred from Wexford to Navan hospital.

Wexford TD Verona Murphy has praised the emergency services and hospital staff and management for the manner in which they handled the fire and subsequent evacuation. “It was a mammoth task,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. “And whilst it was chaotic, it was organised efficiently. “It just couldn’t have run more smoothly. And I’m sure there were things that we don’t know about, but for the most part it was about the preservation of life. And that was maintained.” However, many people were now concerned about missed appointments and when services would be restored, she said.

“My primary focus as the public representative will be the restoration of services. And there’s been a lot of controversy in the last fortnight here in Wexford about the proposed 96 bed block for Wexford General Hospital.

“We now have a prime opportunity in which to fast track that process regardless of where it is. It’s time to look at it now and to see how restoration and the new bed block can be incorporated.”

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane has said that patient safety has to come first, when asked how quickly Wexford General hospital could reopen.

“We all want the hospital to be opened as quickly as possible. I spoke to management at University Hospital Waterford, and they say they stand ready to support the hospital in Wexford. They have taken ICU patients and critical care patients.

“Obviously community services are being looked at through nursing home capacity, private hospital capacity may have to be used as well. It’s a massive undertaking to evacuate that level of patients and obviously credit has to go to all of those who are involved in that,” he told RTÉ radio.

“But I have to make the point that hospitals since the summer into the autumn and the winter have been operating at near 100 percent capacity. So it’s difficult when we hit a crisis point for hospitals to be able to respond. And that’s why patients had to travel far, because the capacity simply wasn’t in the hospitals in the region.”

Wexford Emergency Department will not be open over the coming days, and elective and outpatient procedures have been cancelled for today and tomorrow.