Parents of three-year-old in west of Ireland waiting 10 months for blood test result, Dáil hears

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice raised the issue of delays with a blood test result in the Dáil. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

The parents of a three-year-old child in the west of Ireland have been waiting on blood test results for 10 months, the Dáil has heard.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said the blood test had to be sent to England but that the parents “never got a reply or a result”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin asked for details of the case adding that a very specific assertion had been made that “would certainly cause me great concern”.

Mr Martin said the test may have been sent to England for specific reasons but a 10-month wait “shouldn’t happen” and that “we need to get to the bottom of that fairly quickly”.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions on Thursday, Mr Fitzmaurice said in the Roscommon area his office had been “inundated” over the last eight to 10 months by parents in relation to CAMHS, ADHD and autism services, “where the whole system seems to be in disarray”.

“We have a child of three and a half that had a blood test that had to be sent to England to basically see could they diagnose what was wrong. Ten months later ... those parents have never got a reply or a result,” the Roscommon-Galway TD said.

“We have children that first of all haven’t been assessed, no care plan put in place, and we have a lot of children with no OT services, no speech and language [services].”

Mr Fitzmaurice said that he had “parents crying on phones” who were “desperate to get services that they are not getting”.

He added there seemed to be “total chaos” in the Roscommon area and that when the issue was raised with the HSE they put it down to staff shortages.

In response, Mr Martin said the situation of the three-year-old child called for clarity and a response and asked the Independent TD for specific details to be provided to him.

The Tánaiste said there was a problem in the recruitment and retention of therapists for child services and other sections of the health service appeared to be recruiting more quickly than others.