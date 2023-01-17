Hospital overcrowding: HSE rejects accusations of ‘failure of leadership’ over trolley crisis

Head of the HSE Stephen Mulvany has said: 'We knew we were facing a difficult winter, but what occurred was beyond or at the most pessimistic levels of modelling.' Photograph: iStock

HSE bosses have rejected claims they failed to provide leadership during the ongoing trolley crisis in public hospitals.

Senior health officials were speaking at the Oireachtas health committee on Tuesday morning about the difficulties faced by hospital emergency departments since Christmas, including long wait times and record levels of overcrowding.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane accused the HSE of a “failure of leadership” in relation to the overcrowding crisis. He said all the warning signs for the crisis were evident last year but the HSE ignored them and put in place an “insufficient” winter plan.

“Everyone was saying we’re in for one hell of a winter, but leadership and urgency didn’t come from the HSE centre.”

Head of the HSE Stephen Mulvany said he did not accept there had been a failure of leadership. “Yes, we knew we were facing a difficult winter, but what occurred was beyond, or at the most pessimistic levels of modelling.”

Attendances at EDs across the country have been higher this year than ever before, Mr Mulvany said, and on some days, the National Ambulance Service has received more than 2,000 calls a day, a new record.

A similar situation is being experienced by almost all health systems in western Europe, he said.

Referring to Mr Mulvany’s promise of a three-year scheduled care improvement plan, Mr Cullinane said this should have been put in place “years ago”.

“We’re long past the point of learning lessons. It’s about delivery and failure to deliver on plans.”

Mr Mulvany apologised for the experience of many patients who spent long periods on trolleys over Christmas and new year but he refused to accept the contention of Senator Martin Conway that the HSE’s winter plan was an “absolute disaster”.

He said staff do not believe the overcrowding is acceptable and neither does the HSE.

Asked whether he could confirm that no patients lost their lives during the overcrowding crisis, Mr Mulvany said he could not give certainty on this. International research indicates there is excess mortality when patients endure long waits for treatment, he said.

Mr Mulvany told Senator Conway the HSE is currently using 180 private sector beds for public patients. This is 12-13 per cent of overall capacity in the private health sector.

However, he said, many private sector beds are not suitable for use by public hospitals as they are largely geared to surgical rather than medical patients.

Asked by Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe whether health staff who train in Ireland should have to stay and work here for a period, Mr Mulvany said it was true that the HSE was losing too many staff but his preference was to encourage them to stay rather than force them.

Senator Conway asked if it was true that University Hospital Limerick, which has had the highest levels of overcrowding, had requisitioned only five of these private sector beds.

Mr Mulvany said he didn’t know but he wouldn’t be surprised if it was the case as there isn’t a private hospital in Limerick. UHL is actively considering using private beds in Cork, he said.