INMO calls for stronger mask advice as 534 patients wait on trolleys

Nurses have called for stronger public health advice around mandated mask-wearing as hospital overcrowding increased slightly on Tuesday.

There were 534 patients waiting for a bed on Tuesday morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’ (INMO) daily TrolleyWatch count. This is up slightly on 489 recorded the previous day but well down on the record figures set last Tuesday.

The improvement is partly the result of higher weekend discharges of patients due to more staff being on-site in hospitals. There are also reports of lower attendances at emergency departments.

The separate HSE count was up 31 per cent on the same day last year.

“We are once again calling on the chief medical officer to issue stronger public health advice in relation to mandated mask-wearing,” the union’s general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said. “It is our view that it is the responsible thing for policymakers and Government to do at this vital juncture when hospitals are not coping and people’s lives are at a higher risk.

“We know that there is a surge in the spread of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), particularly in the Midwest. Our hospitals, especially those in the Midwest and on the Western seaboard, cannot sustain additional pressure from avoidable illnesses.

“It is time for stronger advice on simple and inexpensive measures such as mask-wearing and handwashing. It shouldn’t be this difficult to issue strong advice in this regard when we are being warned about rising cases of flu, RSV and new Covid variants. Recent evidence from the USA has confirmed that new Covid variants are leading to increased hospitalisations.

University Hospital Cork has the highest number of patients waiting for a bed on Tuesday, at 56. University Hospital Limerick has the next highest number, 44.

Recent evidence from the US shows new Covid variants are leading to increased hospitalisations, Ms Ní Sheaghdha said. “We know that we will be seeing continued pressure on our acute hospital system until the end of February at the very least.”

“While we have seen decreases in those on trolleys in some of our larger hospitals, we are seeing high numbers of patients on trolleys in some of our smaller hospitals which is having a devastating impact. There must be no relaxation of the curtailment of non-elective care at this point.”