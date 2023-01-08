Hospital overcrowding: HSE to visit all acute hospitals as 260 people wait for beds

A total of 260 people were waiting for beds in acute hospitals, including children’s hospitals, throughout the State as of 8am on Sunday, new figures from the Health Service Executive (HSE) show.

The worst impacted hospitals are St Vincent’s University Hospital, where 30 people are waiting on a bed, and Letterkenny University Hospital, where 23 people are waiting on a bed.

On Tuesday, a record 931 people were waiting for medical care on trolleys. This represents the highest figure since the State began keeping records. Hospital and community healthcare staff have been asked to work this weekend and over the next few weekends to help ease the pressure.

On Monday, the HSE will visit all acute hospitals to provide practical support in the midst of mounting pressure.

One of those will be University Hospital Waterford (UHW) which typically reports zero patients waiting on trolleys despite facing the same surge in hospitalisations due to respiratory illness, influenza and Covid-19.

Former Consultant Ophthalmologist at UHW, Dr Paddy Condon, says every winter over the past 20 years represented a crisis for staff at UHW.

“All the viruses are around this time of year and you are going to have an increase and you need more beds. The Minister said himself that we need 5,000 beds to cope with it, but we don’t have them. It is a total disaster from the Government’s point of view.”

Reacting to Minister Donnelly’s call for Consultants to work weekends, Dr Condon said, “We all did that anyway. If we weren’t working and had a sick person in the hospital we always came in and saw them, particularly in Waterford. As a group of consultants in Ardkeen we were always there on call and even if we weren’t on call we would come in to see a patient.

“Waterford has been a shining example of care, but I think the Department of Health has not provided enough beds. For Minister Donnelly to admit we need 5,000 additional beds and we only have access to 145 private beds it is absolutely scandalous,” says Dr Condon.

Back during Mary Harney’s time as minister for health, the need for additional beds was recognised. “That is going back an awful long time and we still haven’t improved. The blame keeps being put on Covid, but at this time of the year people are ill and we need a surge of beds, even if they have to put up extra beds in another building. The staff in our hospitals are willing and dedicated to their job. They care for patients, but aren’t getting enough backing from the Department of Health,” Dr Condon said.

A spokesperson for the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said: “It is not inconceivable that we could see 1,000 admitted patients being treated on trolleys on a single day in the weeks ahead.

“Public hospital staff are working tirelessly attempting to provide appropriate levels of care to patients. Consultants are on call 24/7, often practising over and above recommended levels, but the reality is there simply aren’t enough of us to meet increased demand. We are still working with 40 per cent less Consultant staffing in Ireland, compared to the EU average.

“What compounds this further is the failure of Government to put in place bed and staffing commitments dating back years.

“In the few hospitals which aren’t seeing the same level of severe pressures as others, we know that’s down to effective local decision-making, the delivery of capacity and the recruitment of additional Consultants.

“Increased capacity, physical infrastructure and facilities must be commissioned and funded by the Government and HSE urgently to ensure that public hospital services can be maintained and not allowed to deteriorate further.”