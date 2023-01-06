INMO holds emergency meeting as 535 people waiting on hospital trolleys

The national executive of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is expected to issue its latest assessment of the crisis on Friday. Photograph: iStock

The national executive of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation was holding an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon as the organisation said 535 people were waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country on Friday morning.

The 24-strong executive was to hear reports from representatives of nurses across the country and is expected to issue its latest assessment of the crisis over the course of Friday afternoon.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio on Friday morning, the union’s president Karen McGowan, who is an advanced nurse practitioner at Beaumont Hospital, said it was “impossible” in the current circumstances to provide a safe level of care to patients in emergency department (ED) settings.

The Health Service Executive put the trolley numbers at 8am on Friday morning at 398 with 94 patients said to have waited at least 24 hours.

The figure is 66 per cent up on the same date a year ago. While it’s down from 469 on Thursday, the HSE’s interim chief executive Stephen Mulvany said earlier that some reduction was to be expected in the normal course of events, with Monday and Tuesday usually the worst two days of the week and that a substantial effort had been made by staff across the service to move patients through the initial part of the system over the past couple of days.

In the HSE figures, the ED at Letterkenny University Hospital, St James’s Hospital and Cork University Hospital were listed as the most overcrowded in the country on Friday, while University Hospital Waterford was reported not to have had any patients waiting on trolleys at 8am.

Asked how it had eliminated overcrowding in the ED, a Waterford hospital spokesman said management were “too busy” to explain.

Mr Mulvany visited University Hospital Limerick on Friday, meanwhile, to discuss overcrowding action plans with the UL Hospitals Group.

A Limerick hospital spokesman said emergency measures it had taken to decompress the ED since it declared a “major internal incident” on January 2nd would “remain in effect over the coming days”.

Surge capacity remains open across the UL Hospitals Group “to manage a wave of illnesses” and there will be reductions in day and elective surgery from Monday.

Outpatient clinics will resume on January 9th, however, a visiting ban remains in place “due to high levels of flu and Covid-19″.

“The numbers waiting for an inpatient bed across the hospital group are still too high [with] admitted patients on corridors within our ED and [non-urgent] patients continuing to face lengthy wait times to see a doctor,” the hospital’s spokesman said.

“We expect we will continue to see high numbers of attendances at our ED and high numbers of admitted patients waiting for beds to continue into the coming weeks,” he said.

The knock-on impact on Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospital of providing University Hospital Limerick surge beds has led to delays in resuming day surgery in the UL Hospitals Group’s Model 2 sites.

“There will also be reductions in elective surgery at Croom Orthopaedic Hospital from next week.”

“University Hospital Limerick, Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s Hospital are all operating at or above capacity as hospitals across the region manage a wave of illness largely driven by acute respiratory conditions.”