Number of people on trolleys in Irish hospitals increases significantly in 24 hours

The number of people with Covid in hospital remained stable over the weekend with the HSE putting the number at 678 at 8am on Sunday morning, up just one from the same time on Saturday.

The number of people on trolleys in Irish hospitals has increased significantly over the last 24 hours, with 442 people waiting on a bed at 8am on Sunday morning.

According to the HSE’s own figures, more than half of those people, 246, were waiting more than nine hours and 99 were waiting more than 24 hours.

Those numbers were all substantially up on the corresponding numbers for Saturday when the organisation had reported 339 on trolleys.

Meanwhile, the number of people with Covid in hospital remained stable over the weekend with the HSE putting the number at 678 at 8am on Sunday morning, up just one from the same time on Saturday.

READ MORE

Of those, 25 were in ICU, up significantly on the figures for a period towards the end of last year but just about a tenth of the peak numbers reached in January of 2021.

On Friday the HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry said that while changes to testing had made assessments more complicated in relation to Covid, the levels of hospitalisations were “steady”.

However, Dr Henry said the HSE was “significantly concerned” about the trajectory of the influenza virus amid considerable uncertainty as to when it might peak. “We have been above the baseline of influenza-like illness rate for six weeks now, the longest we have been over that for several years.

“We are significantly concerned over the pressure that the healthcare system, end to end, is facing,” he added as the warned of the likely impact on waiting times in emergency departments.