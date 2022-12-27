GPs asked to work extra hours to help under pressure hospitals

The IMO said the HSE hoped an extra 100 doctors could be encouraged to work in out-of-hours services during the coming weeks as a result of the extra funding. Photograph: Thinkstock

General Practitioners have been called on to work extra hours over the next four weeks to help the health service cope with a “significant surge” in respiratory viruses and pressure on hospitals.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said in correspondence to GPs on December 23rd that extra supports were being offered to community doctors who had the capacity to keep their practices open later into the evenings and on Saturdays. It asked GPs to consider staying open from until 7pm on weekdays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The proposal followed a meeting between the IMO and Health Service Executive (HSE), which discussed how to take some pressure off hospitals, where emergency departments have been under strain from cases of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

The HSE has said the coming days and weeks may see hospitals come under greater pressure than ever seen before, with hundreds of expected hospitalisations from flu and Covid-19.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals increased to 677 as of 8pm on Monday. This is up from 524 patients with the virus in hospitals days beforehand.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) trolley count of numbers waiting for beds in hospitals is not due to resume publishing figures until Wednesday. The start of last week saw the INMO figures hit record levels of 760 people waiting to be admitted to hospitals.

The HSE said its records showed there were 200 adults waiting on trolleys in emergency departments on Monday morning.

In the correspondence to GPs, the IMO, who represent community doctors, said it was conscious some would not be in a position to work longer hours.

The HSE had agreed to provide additional funding for GPs to run more clinics during the current “exceptional period” facing the health service until February 3rd, it said.

The HSE also committed to provide more funding to out-of-hours GP services, to allow them roster extra doctors between 6pm and 10pm.

The correspondence said the extra funding “will enable more patients to receive in person consultations” by out-of-hours services, which are often made up of a group of GPs working together. The IMO said the HSE hoped an extra 100 doctors could be encouraged to work in out-of-hours services during the coming weeks as a result of the extra funding.

Dr William Behan, a GP in Walkinstown, Dublin 12, said many community doctors were “burnt out” and did not have much scope to increase their workload at present.

His practice had seen a “threefold” increase in the number of appointments for children in the last two weeks, nearly all with viral and respiratory illnesses, he said.

There was also “definitely” an increase in Covid-19 infections in the community, he told The Irish Times.

While only “the odd older person” was getting sick from Covid-19 due to widespread vaccination coverage, they were at greater risk from other illnesses like the flu or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), he said.

Dr Diarmuid Quinlan, medical director of the Irish College of General Practitioners, said more resources needed to be invested in primary care, to reduce the numbers going to hospitals for treatment.

Dr Quinlan, a GP in Co Cork, said the primary care sector, such as community doctors, was in a worse position now than five years ago.

“I know from our own practice here in Glanmire that we are exceptionally busy – that’s the simple reality of it – we generally find most days we have more requests for appointments than we have actual appointments and the numbers wanting to be seen are rising all the time,” he said.

“It’s getting increasingly busy across the whole health service, primary care and secondary care and it comes to us first and then over to the hospitals, but I don’t send people into hospital unless they need to be admitted and I tell them to expect a long wait to be admitted,” Dr Quinlan said.