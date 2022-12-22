Four children have died from invasive strep A infection since October

Four children have died after being infected with Strep A south of the border since the start of October, while Stella-Lily McCorkindale died earlier this month in Belfast. Photograph: PA

The number of cases of invasive strep A has doubled this year compared to 2021, leading to seven deaths, including four deaths of children in the space of three months.

While cases have increased in recent weeks, overall numbers are broadly similar to pre-Covid pandemic years, public health officials say.

So far this year, 73 invasive group A strep (iGAS) cases have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC). 19 were in children aged under 10, compared to 22 for the same period in 2019.

More than half of this year’s cases (39) have been reported since the beginning of October, according to the HPSC, including nine cases in children aged under 10. Since then, there have been four deaths in children, three in under-10s and one in a child aged 10-18 years.

“Whilst iGAS infections are still uncommon, there has been a small increase in cases this year reported in Ireland, particularly in children under 10 and sadly, a small number of deaths,” according to the HPSC in its latest update.

One of the four who died was Saoirse O’Sullivan, a fourth-class pupil at Scoil Naomh Iosaf in Riverstown, Glanmire, who passed away on Monday after contracting Strep A.

In Northern Ireland, Stella-Lily McCorkindale (5) died earlier this month after being admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital with a Strep A infection.

Group A streptococcus is a common bacteria, which many people carry harmlessly in their throats and on their skin. However, it can cause serious infection. The most dangerous form occurs when it becomes invasive, such as when it enters the lungs or bloodstream. In rare cases iGAS infections can be fatal.

A common presentation of strep A in children can be scarlet fever which causes symptoms such as fever, a raised rash which can feel rough to the touch like sandpaper, sore throat and a swollen tongue.

The first signs of scarlet fever can be flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands. A rash appears 12 to 48 hours later, first on the chest and stomach and then spreading.

The HPAC said there is no evidence that a new strain of iGAS is circulating and that the increase in cases is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria. It points out that during the pandemic, normal social mixing patterns were interrupted, leading to changes in how diseases such as iGAS presented.

Separately, four people have died this year from meningococcal disease, the HPSC said. A total of 27 cases have been notified so far in 2022, compared to 71 in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. Six of the case were reported in December, but the HPSC said this is not an outbreak.

“Meningococcal disease is known to have increased incidence in winter and early spring. Among the 27 cases, different age groups were affected from different parts of the country. Where known, the strain type is serogroup B. There are no links found between the cases.”

Overall, the incidence of meningococcal disease has declined since vaccine coverage was widened to cover more serogroups. However, coverage varies across different age groups – only children born from October 2016 on are protected against MenB.