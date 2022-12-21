Teenager in Clare dies after contracting meningitis

Meningitis bacteria: meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord

A teenager in Co Clare has died after contracting meningitis, the HSE has confirmed.

Close contacts of the deceased are now being identified by Public Health Midwest and offered treatment where appropriate. However, the health authority has stressed that the overall risk to the wider community is considered low.

In a statement, Public Health Midwest said it had been notified of the single case “in recent days” and it extended its “sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased”.

Meningitis is a serious illness involving inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

It can be caused by a variety of different germs, mainly bacteria and viruses. Bacterial meningitis is less common but usually more serious than viral meningitis and requires urgent treatment with antibiotics.

Bacterial meningitis may be accompanied by septicaemia (blood poisoning). The bacteria live naturally in the nose and throat of normal healthy people without causing illness.

The spread of the bacteria is caused by droplets from the nose and mouth. The illness occurs most frequently in young children and adolescents, usually as isolated cases.

Bacterial meningitis or septicaemia requires urgent antibiotic treatment.

Person-to-person spread of meningococcal disease is very unusual, especially with others who are not a household or physically-close personal contact.

“While the risk to the wider community is considered low, we do want the general public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of this disease,” the health authority said in a statement.

The signs and symptoms may include severe headache, fever, vomiting, discomfort from bright light, drowsiness, neck stiffness and a rash.

“We advise that if anyone has concerns, they should contact their GP immediately and ensure that medical expertise is sought.”

