Images of the weekend selected by picture editor Brenda Fitzsimons
Dublin City Marathon in pictures
Dublin City Marathon in pictures
Image 1 of 27
More Galleries
Dublin City Marathon in pictures
Friday's Images of the day selected by picture editor Brenda Fitzsimons
Wednesday's Images of the day selected by picture editor Brenda Fitzsimons
Tuesday's images of the day selected by picture editor Brenda Fitzsimons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
Photography
Read the digital edition of The Gloss magazine now
Photography
Crosswords & puzzles to keep you challenged and entertained
Photography
Start The Search For Your Next Job
Photography
239 violent deaths of women in Ireland
Photography
Latest news, analysis and comment
Photography
An Irish Times summer series