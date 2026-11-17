The irony of writing about a memorable meal is that I can’t recall a single thing myself or my friend Chris ate on the occasion that comes to mind. Oh, but do I remember everything about the experience. We were in the Luceys’ charming, family-run Gougane Barra Hotel in Co Cork, overlooking the lake. I had driven from Dublin, Chris from Galway. It was very shortly after the final Covid-19 pandemic lockdown had been lifted - a matter of days. I had booked the hotel within an hour of the government granting us our freedom.

After the trauma of losing my mother to Covid before vaccinations were available, the profound loneliness of being alone throughout lockdown, and being unable to see my friends around the country other than via a screen, this first overnight outing to a hotel was indescribably precious.

During the pandemic, whenever restaurants had been open, the seating had been pretty much always outside. It was rarely warm enough, despite the heaters and the clothing layers. Many times, the canopy cover proved inadequate when rain came, which, being Ireland, happened frequently. The table settings were rudimentary. Nobody lingered. People put masks on between courses. The pleasure of eating out had vanished.

At the Gougane Barra Hotel that evening, Chris and myself approached the restaurant table like anthropologists. It had been so long since either of us had sat inside a restaurant that everything was suddenly new again, and extraordinary. I recall the white linen tablecloth, the gleaming cutlery, the stiff napkins, the shining glasses, the bright wildflowers in a tiny vase, the novelty of a menu not enclosed in plastic.

The diningroom at Gougane Barra Hotel in Co Cork

The two of us marvelled at that beautiful table. It was civilisation, it was hope, it was normality after an unspeakably terrible time across the world. When the server came to take our order, we hadn’t even looked at the menus – we were so transfixed by the table setting, the glorious view of the lake, the fact we could eat in a restaurant and stay in a hotel again.

I don’t know what I ordered, but I know I savoured every bite and cherished every moment of being around a table with a friend again. Chris and I still speak of that landmark evening – when we finally emerged from the paralysis of the pandemic and began to take agency over our lives again.