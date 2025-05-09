Fireaway Pizza takeaway review: Forgettable pizzas with little hint of fire

Fireaway Pizza      Address : 2 Wexford Street, Dublin 2, D02 XA59 Telephone : 086-3692256 Cuisine : Pizza Website : https://fireaway.co.uk/ Opens in new window Cost : €

What’s on offer?

Fireaway Pizza opened its first Dublin outlet on Wexford Street in January 2025. It is currently the only Dublin location, though there are plans for more across the city and greater Dublin area. Five other outlets are already operating elsewhere in Ireland.

The company was founded by Mario Aleppo, who opened the first Fireaway Pizza in Sutton, south London, in 2016. The brand is based on recipes brought from Italy’s Amalfi Coast by Aleppo’s grandmother in 1949. Fireaway now has more than 160 locations, offering a mix of traditional Italian methods and newer flavour combinations, including a buffalo chicken range.

Dough is made fresh daily in each outlet using Italian flour. Pizzas are cooked in custom-built stone ovens that reach 400 degrees, firing the pizzas in about three minutes. The Dublin outlet follows the same preparation, with no premade bases or frozen dough.

What did we order?

Fireaway Pizza Special, Veggie Supreme, Mexicano Pizza, all 12 inches.

How was the service?

Delivery was on time, but there were problems. The dips were duplicated instead of being different as requested, and there were issues with the bases: what was meant to be thick crust turned out thin, and the thin crust looked thicker than expected.

Was the food nice?

None of the pizzas showed any real signs of being wood-fired – no leoparding underneath, no char – despite the name suggesting otherwise.

The Fireaway Special had meatballs, barbecue sauce, red onions, mushrooms and crispy fried onions. The barbecue sauce dominated. Reheated, it was the best of the three, but still firmly in chain pizza territory: standard cheese, no standout flavour. The Mexicano had jalapeños, mini pepperoni, and a bit of heat, but little else. The base was rigid.

The Veggie Supreme was worse. Some blistering and air pockets on the dough, but it was bland. Undercooked vegetables and a thin, weak sauce.

None of the pizzas were awful, but all were forgettable – the kind you could get anywhere from Apache to Domino’s. The garlic dip was standard, tangy with a hint of lime. The peri-peri dip had some heat but barely scraped the bar for expectations.

What about the packaging?

The pizzas arrived in cardboard boxes.

What did it cost?

€49.46 for dinner for three people: Fireaway Pizza Special, €15.49; Veggie Supreme, €15.49; Mexicano Pizza, €15.49; and service fee, €2.99.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily, noon-4am. Order through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats. Delivery radius of 3.5km if ordered directly from website.

Would I order it again?

No. Fireaway delivered a generic chain pizza experience, no better and no worse.