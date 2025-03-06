Sacré bleu! The rugby fans are coming – where to eat like a French person in Dublin this weekend

The last home match of the Six Nations campaign takes place on Saturday, as Ireland face France at Aviva Stadium. Expect a wave of blue flooding through the capital, along with thousands of Ireland fans too. To embrace the continental theme, why not savour la vie en rose at these France-inspired eateries around Dublin?

Excuse My French

25 Dunville Ave, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Excuse My French

A new addition to Dublin, Excuse My French, from married French couple Colin Dapot and Sidjy Batista, in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, does casual bistro vibes, great wine and clever cooking. You’ll find classically decadent French-inspired dishes such as roasted Camembert, onion soup, and slow-cooked beef daube on the evening menu, alongside tartine, pain perdu French toast, and croque-monsieur sandwiches within the brunch selection, which is available until 3pm on the weekend. You could easily make your way from the Aviva, but if you didn’t manage to snag tickets, there are plenty of pubs nearby that will be showing the match on the big screen.

ICIAR at Whelehans Wines

Bray Rd, Loughlinstown, Dublin 18

Julien Comte of Iciar. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Superb cheese offerings with real French flair are on offer at ICIAR, which is now solely operating out of Whelehans Wines in Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, after recently shutting up shop at Blackrock’s Frascati Centre. Founded by Parisian Julien Comte, the cafe is open until 6pm on Saturday, with classic options including patisserie, croque-monsieur and soup available alongside cheese aplenty and a huge selection of excellent wines from Whelehans. A good option if you plan to entertain at home, there are perfectly formed artisanal cheese tasting boxes ready to take away, with or without charcuterie, as well as raclette that’s ready to melt.

Le Petit Breton Artisan Crêperie

1A Drumcondra Road Lower, Dublin 9

When owner Gregory Autret, originally from Brittany, saw the lack of traditional crêperies in Ireland he decided to open Le Petit Breton at the junction of Whitworth Road and Lower Drumcondra Road, within walking distance of the city centre. A very popular spot at weekends, it specialises in real deal French crêpes – sweet and savoury, with a range of delicious fillings. There are non-pancake dishes too but the bulk of the menu is the crêpe or galette. Simple, fresh and very delicious French classics.

French Revolution

Marine Road, Dún Laoghaire

Tapping into the trend of beautifully decorated, perfectly produced choux pastry sweeping social platforms in recent years, French Revolution opened in the seaside town of Dún Laoghaire in February and has been regularly selling out of its gorgeously glazed eclairs ever since. Hand-dipped and decorated, you’ll find 12 flavours on offer, including classic Chantilly cream, pistachio, chocolate and hazelnut, coffee and more. If the hype continues as planned, get down early to beat the buzz, then grab a coffee alongside your treats, and savour back home in front of the live action.

Le Petit Renard

6 Sundrive Rd, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Le Petit Renard: Suzanne Hodgkinson and Romain Tessier. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A newer addition to Dublin’s thriving wine bar scene, Le Petit Renard is the brainchild of Frenchman Romain Tessier and Suzanne Hodgkinson, the couple behind the very successful Artybaker brand. A busy neighbourhood spot, you’ll find lots of wines by the glass here, and a menu that’s rooted in French favourites swirled with a little modern continental flair. Think classic terrines, boeuf bourguignon to share, oozy baked Camembert, and a herby potato and bacon pithivier, alongside devilled eggs, gildas and house-made bar mix. An ideal spot to wind down after a win – fingers crossed. Direct message Le Petit Renard on Instagram to book, or take your chances with a walk-in table; it’s open from 4.30pm.

2210 Patisserie

Powerscourt Townhouse Centre, South William Street, Dublin 2

2210 Patisserie, Powerscourt Townhouse

Best known for her brilliant brownies, cookies and cakes, Una Leonard’s 2210 Patisserie is now a firm favourite in the capital, in addition to her busy Mullingar cafe and base. But this weekend the handmade macarons are the ideal treat to tuck into. Carefully made and lovingly decorated, they’re tiny bites of bliss and available in flavours including pistachio, raspberry, strawberry, lemon, coconut and blackcurrant. Pick them up individually for an on-the-go treat, or there are boxes of six and 12 on offer – all pistachio to match the boys in green?

Pichet

Trinity Street, Dublin 2

Pichet

Having celebrated its 15th birthday last summer, Pichet is a city centre staple that’s well worth a visit. Firmly rooted in the classics, head chef Harry Quinn and founder/chef Stephen Gibson bring modern touches that really lighten up this gorgeous French-inspired spot. The menu changes regularly but you’ll spot classics such as roasted scallops with boudin noir and smoked bordelaise, and Barbary duck breast with confit leg and roasted fennel on its most recent dinner listing.

Dax

Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin 2

Dax, Pembroke Street Upper

This list wouldn’t be complete without the inclusion of Dax, one of the city’s best-loved fine dining restaurants. Multi-award-winning and for good reason too: the service is great, the wine offering excellent, and chef Graham Neville’s menu is always a treat. Expect to see classics such as seared foie gras alongside Irish ingredients like Tipperary beef, Wicklow Gap venison and Castletownbere scallops. It’s definitely on the upper end of the scale but there’s really no better place to celebrate in style.

La Maison

15 Castle Market, Dublin

La Maison, 15 Castle Market

Situated in the heart of Dublin for more than 20 years, La Maison is a Creative Quarter favourite – and for good reason. There’s a winning combination of French classics, Irish produce and wonderful interiors that melt together to create the kind of buzzy, busy spot that might just fool you into thinking you’re in the centre of Paris. Whether you’re on the hunt for a bite after soaking up the atmosphere in the Aviva Stadium, or want an early lunch before kick-off, you’ll find côte de boeuf, whole sole meunière, French onion soup, and, if you’re up to it, a delightful cheese trolley.

Forêt

8/9 Sussex Terrace, Dublin 4

Forêt. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

If you’re a fan of John and Sandy Wyer’s Forest Avenue or Little Forest, then the newest addition to the family, Forêt on Sussex Terrace, will be right up your street. Rooted in the world of the classical French bistro, this is the kind of fresh take that will get you excited about dining. From chicken liver parfait to cod grenobloise and croissant pudding, there are dishes here that will bring proper Parisian vibes to your plate. Open for dinner on Saturday; if you’re planning a post-match meal, you will need to book now, and be prepared for a high-top table.

Bresson

4a The Crescent, Monkstown, Co Dublin

Bresson, Monkstown

Chef-patron Temple Garner brought a casual taste of France to Monkstown in 2018 and the restaurant has been a village staple ever since. Really nicely fitted out, with a private diningroom upstairs, Bresson is the sort of place that sings with elegance, but the service isn’t stuffy and while the food might be on the more refined side, it’s deeply accessible.

The coquille St Jacques are legendary but the steak frites are not to be missed either – lunch runs from 12pm-2.30pm, with dinner from 5pm.