Yum Thai Noodle Bar takeaway review: Quantity over quality at this simple Thai outlet

Yum Thai Noodle Bar promises that their food contains no monosodium glutamate (MSG), no saturated fat, and no artificial colouring or flavouring. It’s a short menu

What’s on offer?

On its website, Yum Thai Noodle Bar promises that their food contains no monosodium glutamate (MSG), no saturated fat, and no artificial colouring or flavouring. It’s a short menu. There are a few bites and starters, and main courses include soup-based dishes such as beef ramen noodle soup, chicken gyoza ramen noodle soup, spicy pork ramen noodle soup, and vegetable ramen noodle soup. Curries include the mainstays of red, green, and Massaman curry, which come with rice or noodles; and stir-fries like crispy pork, chilli beef, lemon grass chicken, ginger pork, and pad Thai.

Yum Thai on Duke Street was originally in the same group, it is now under new ownership, independent of Yum Thai Noodle Bar.

What did we order?

Kimchi ramen soup, vegetable ramen noodle soup, chicken gyoza ramen noodles, and spicy crispy pork stir-fry.

How was the service?

Ordering online was straightforward and our food was delivered hot and in good time.

Was the food nice?

The kimchi ramen soup is just a fiver, so a smaller portion. It’s good for a quick bite, but not particularly interesting. The vegetable ramen noodle soup, one of the main courses, comes with broccoli, beans, daikon, and cabbage, and has a nice level of spice, it’s similar to a yellow Thai curry.

The spicy crispy pork stir-fry has pieces of crispy pork with green beans, bok choy, broccoli, and carrots. There’s quite a bit of chilli heat and a heavy hand with the star anise, which is tempered by the side of rice. The chicken ramen comes with fried gyoza on the side and a generous portion of both vegetables and chicken in it. As is usual in takeaways, the chicken and pork are not free range, but somehow the low quality is more obvious with this food. Perhaps it is because the chicken is imported from Brazil, rather than local.

What about the packaging?

The food arrived in a paper bag with a plastic bag inside. There was a mixture of cardboard and plastic containers and plastic cutlery, with no option to omit the cutlery, so not ideal.

What did it cost?

€43.83 for dinner for three people: kimchi ramen soup, €5; vegetable ramen noodle soup, €9.95; chicken gyoza ramen noodles, €11.95; and spicy crispy pork stir-fry, €9.95; plus service charge, €2.49; and delivery charge, €4.49.

Where does it deliver?

Open Mon-Fri, 11am-8pm; Sat, 2pm-8 pm. Eat in, takeaway and local delivery, 3km radius, from €2.

Would I order it again?

Probably not. It’s well-priced but very much a case of quantity over quality, particularly when it comes to the chicken. It eats better in situ than when delivered. The service charge of €2.49 nudges the price up a bit.

